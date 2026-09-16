Padres Reinforcing Clear Message to Top Prospect Ethan Salas

After San Diego Padres top prospect Ethan Salas continued to rake at the Double-A level, he earned a promotion to Triple-A towards the end of July. It took just 24 games for him to prove that he was ready for the show with a .326 batting average, and he was promoted when rosters expanded on Sept. 1.

Though he went 0-for-14 with five strikeouts through his first six MLB appearances, he burst onto the scene with a triple as his inaugural hit on Sunday, becoming the first and youngest to do so since Manny Machado (who was 106 days younger) in 2012.

It was “like a breath of fresh air,” Salas saidafter the game. “I’m happy to get the first out of the way.”

Manager Craig Stammen sent a message to the young catcher that despite how long it took to break through, there was no lack of confidence from the team.

“One thing we kept telling him that he earned this promotion,” Stammen said. “It wasn't like we just gave it to him because he's the top prospect and all that, he earned it. He played his way to have this opportunity to play in the big leagues, and you know it was a good feeling for everybody when that ball fell in.”

It wasn't just the skipper as superstar Manny Machado also had glowing reviews for Salas when talking to the media after Sunday's outing.

“To finally see him get it, he can breathe now,” Machado said. “He can relax and play his game. I think he's a big part of this organization, and he's been playing some really good baseball for us every time he goes out there and catches and having good at-bats as well. So I think he's going to be a big, big part of us.”

When Machado was informed about the similarities between both he and the rookie's first hits, he expressed his astonishment.

“Really? Oh, I didn’t even know that,” Machado said. “I thought I was just talking [crap], but I wasn’t, I guess. It’s hard to get to the big leagues when you’re 20, and it’s hard to get a triple. I don’t have many triples.”

Machado has hit just 17 triples since his first in the ensuing 15 years. Whether Salas exceeds Machado's total triple output by the end of his career or not, the Padres are certainly hoping he can keep up his bat and put up similar numbers to his minor league prowess.

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