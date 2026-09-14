Padres Notes: SD Linked to Yankees Star, Ethan Salas Breaks Through, Michael King to Opt Out?

The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 6-4, on Sunday and improved to 81-68 on the year with their seventh consecutive win and second series sweep in a row. The Friars hold a 2.5=game advantage for the final wild-card spot in the National League, and are just 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs for better seeding.

Nick Pivetta struck out five across four innings of work and allowed two earned runs on the way. Fernando Tatis Jr. collected three hits and a pair of RBIs while rookie backstop Ethan Salas earned the first hit of his MLB career, a fourth-inning triple.

First Major League hit for Ethan Salas! pic.twitter.com/f8eeFQPWFY — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 14, 2026

Not only did Salas become the youngest player to triple for their first career hit since 2012, but he was 106 days older than the last person to do it, Manny Machado, who is not only his current teammate but also homered in the second inning during Sunday's win.

Ethan Salas (20 years, 140 days) is the youngest player to triple for their first career hit since teammate Manny Machado did so at 20 years and 34 days on Sept. 8, 2012. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) September 14, 2026

In other news, Mike Axisa of CBS Sports linked the Padres to a New York Yankees superstar in the upcoming free agency class. The insider brought up the lack of middle infielders with tons of upside in this offseason's class, and with 31 home runs and 81 RBIs last season, perhaps it would be a great pairing in San Diego.

Additionally, Michael King has been predicted to opt out of the final two years and $58 million of his contract this offseason according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"The 31-year-old King is the other candidate ... to stand first in line behind [Tarik] Skubal, and it makes sense for him to forgo the final two years and $58 million on his deal — particularly with the $5 million buyout he'd cash in," Passan wrote. "Will he opt-out: Yes."

King is currently has a 3.03 ERA, 148 strikeouts to 66 walks and a bWAR of 4.2, a career-high. His 175 innings, also a career mark, have been particularly useful to the Padres this season where starting pitching has been inconsistent.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Expected to Pursue Yankees Superstar in Free Agency

Padres Star Michael King's Opt-Out Decision is Obvious, Says Insider

Padres' 27-Year-Old Ex-Top Prospect Has Finally Broken Out After Years of Struggles

Former Padres All-Star Could Suddenly Retire Amid 12th Season in MLB

Padres Tweets of the Day

Atta Kid 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1F2TtY6Ai9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 14, 2026

7 straight wins for the Padres, who are undefeated since Manny Machado embraced his inner Slim Shady.



Padres with 2.5 game lead over the DBacks for final wild card. pic.twitter.com/aqASBoqFBe — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 14, 2026

El Niño haciendo de las suyas. pic.twitter.com/GGyVMjtopD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 14, 2026

The Padres, winners of seven straight, lead the Diamondbacks by 2.5 games. For the first time since July 25, more than two games separate the two teams. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) September 14, 2026

Yuki Matsui records his 2nd career MLB save as he strikes out Jonax Cox, and the #padres sweep the Giants 6-4



San Diego is now 2 and a half games over the DBacks in the wild-card standings and have won 7 straight 🔥#forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/5hUQByatTf — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) September 14, 2026

A smile of pure relief for Ethan Salas. Big league career starts now as far as I’m concerned. And what a bright future it is. pic.twitter.com/lu2nrYh8VJ — Ryan Cohen (@RyanCohen24) September 14, 2026

Ethan Salas with his first MLB hit!



🎙️ @jesseagler pic.twitter.com/pcRBDyUWKc — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 14, 2026

Jason Adam has been assigned to El Paso on an MLB injury rehab assignment. — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) September 13, 2026

Nick Pivetta spoke about how he felt about tonight's outing and how he's feeling after making his second start since returning from the IL: pic.twitter.com/4wTi3l4vyF — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 14, 2026

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