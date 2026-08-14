Padres Roundup: Recently-Cut Veteran Finds New Home, Fernando Tatis Turnaround, Ethan Salas Call-Up?
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The San Diego Padres recently cut a veteran pitcher who appeared to have no problem finding his new team. The Minnesota Twins scooped up the right-hander who posted an ERA of 5.26 this season with the Friars.
In other news, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has had an elite turnaround this season after going without a home run for the first 55 games of the season. Padres hitting coach Steven Souza Jr. spoke on specifically why Tatis wasn't seeing the long ball results to begin 2026.
“He was trying to pull everything and didn’t have the ability to stay inside [the ball] and drive it,” Souza said to the Times of San Diego. “Fernando is actually one of the best pure hitters I’ve been around. If he wanted to hit .350 he could."
Tatis is hitting .281 overall with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs on the year. Despite his lack of home runs during the beginning of 2026, he is still among the best in the majors with a hard-hit percentage (batted balls with a 95 mph or higher exit velocity), doing so 52.8% of the time, good for the 96th percentile in MLB.
Finally, top prospect and recently-promoted Triple-A catcher Ethan Salas has been enjoying quite the season, hitting .291 across the Double-A and Triple-A levels. Manager Craig Stammen didn't exactly rule out calling him up this season for another offensive boost in the lineup.
“He’s definitely capable of being a major-league player at any point, and that will be a decision for the organization as we go forward,” Stammen said. “But I think right now, him having not played a full season for a while, we got to continue to go on that path. And although we’re really excited about him, you know, continue to stay patient, especially with our catching situation in the big leagues right now.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Veteran Pitcher Cut By Padres Signs With Twins Days After Release
Padres Coach Reveals How Fernando Tatis Suddenly Turned Season Around
Padres Manager Doesn't Rule Out Ethan Salas Call-Up This Season
Former Padres, Dodgers Pitcher Hasn't Ruled Out MLB Comeback at 47 Years Old
Padres' Playoff Odds Soar Amid Dominant Stretch Since Trade Deadline
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson