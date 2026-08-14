Padres Roundup: Recently-Cut Veteran Finds New Home, Fernando Tatis Turnaround, Ethan Salas Call-Up?

The San Diego Padres recently cut a veteran pitcher who appeared to have no problem finding his new team. The Minnesota Twins scooped up the right-hander who posted an ERA of 5.26 this season with the Friars.

In other news, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has had an elite turnaround this season after going without a home run for the first 55 games of the season. Padres hitting coach Steven Souza Jr. spoke on specifically why Tatis wasn't seeing the long ball results to begin 2026.

“He was trying to pull everything and didn’t have the ability to stay inside [the ball] and drive it,” Souza said to the Times of San Diego. “Fernando is actually one of the best pure hitters I’ve been around. If he wanted to hit .350 he could."

Tatis is hitting .281 overall with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs on the year. Despite his lack of home runs during the beginning of 2026, he is still among the best in the majors with a hard-hit percentage (batted balls with a 95 mph or higher exit velocity), doing so 52.8% of the time, good for the 96th percentile in MLB.

Finally, top prospect and recently-promoted Triple-A catcher Ethan Salas has been enjoying quite the season, hitting .291 across the Double-A and Triple-A levels. Manager Craig Stammen didn't exactly rule out calling him up this season for another offensive boost in the lineup.

“He’s definitely capable of being a major-league player at any point, and that will be a decision for the organization as we go forward,” Stammen said. “But I think right now, him having not played a full season for a while, we got to continue to go on that path. And although we’re really excited about him, you know, continue to stay patient, especially with our catching situation in the big leagues right now.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Veteran Pitcher Cut By Padres Signs With Twins Days After Release

Padres Coach Reveals How Fernando Tatis Suddenly Turned Season Around

Padres Manager Doesn't Rule Out Ethan Salas Call-Up This Season

Former Padres, Dodgers Pitcher Hasn't Ruled Out MLB Comeback at 47 Years Old

Padres' Playoff Odds Soar Amid Dominant Stretch Since Trade Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day

A former Padres pitcher isn't rule out an MLB comeback... at 47 years old👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oA9B0aNlIu — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 14, 2026

Jackson Merrill is slated to get his 500th plate appearance of 2026 tomorrow, which adds $1 million to five different years of his contract. The guarantee on his contract goes from $135 million to $140 million



(via @sdutKevinAcee Padres Daily) — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) August 14, 2026

The Padres look like the Padres again. 😤



"It's impressive what they've done, and it's just another example that it's a long season," says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/dt9kWUbPKD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 13, 2026

Which current Padre will have the best career when it’s all said and done? 🤔



Fernando Tatis Jr.

Jackson Merrill

Manny Machado pic.twitter.com/Aqz5qGW3rA — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 13, 2026

Veteran RHP German Marquez, who was released by the Padres just days ago, has already found his next home, signing with another playoff contender👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/H9m9fynb0y — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 13, 2026

"You ran into a good team in the Padres. Baseball is a very difficult sport to be great at every single day."@KPILLAR4 isn't too concerned about the Brewers after getting swept. pic.twitter.com/yWcVn0j8qx — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 13, 2026

Luke Combs is bringing his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour 2027 with Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah, and Wyatt McCubbin on June 26, 2027 to Petco Park!



Sign up now for early access to tickets at https://t.co/6k34wstTC9. Tickets on sale Friday, August 21 at 10 AM PT. pic.twitter.com/aSYv7tGtLA — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 13, 2026

Game 7 of the NLCS.



Bottom of the 9th. Tie game.



Who do you want at the plate? 👀



🔥 Tatis

🔥 Machado

🔥 Merrill

🔥 Other pic.twitter.com/VXsyj1E8Wc — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 14, 2026

Inspired by the end credits from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Here is the Petco Park version. pic.twitter.com/zyJ78ZUGfV — Ivan Burgueno (@IvanBurgueno_) August 13, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.