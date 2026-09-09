Padres Sign 8-Year Veteran Pitcher Who They Once Traded Away

The San Diego Padres have signed right-handed pitcher Trevor Gott to a minor league deal, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com. He was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Gott spent the first half of the season at Triple-A Rochester in the Washington Nationals organization. In his time with the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, he recorded a 3.55 ERA across 26 appearances. He tallied 27 strikeouts and a 4-0 record in 33 innings of work.

The veteran signed a minor league deal with the Nationals in January 2026.

With Gott heading to Triple-A El Paso, he will provide the organization with some experienced bullpen depth. However, the right-hander has not pitched at the major league level since 2023.

Gott has pitched in 255 games at the major league level across six different organizations. In his eight-year career, Gott has tallied a 16-15 record, 4.65 ERA, 222 strikeouts and a 1.30 WHIP.

The signing of Gott comes after the Padres released two veteran pitchers from Triple-A in right-handers José Leclerc and J.P. France.

Who is Trevor Gott?

The Padres initially drafted Gott in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He signed with the Padres for a $200,000 signing bonus and was assigned to the Low-A Northwestern League.

After a year with the Padres organization, San Diego traded Gott and Huston Street to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Taylor Lindsey, R.J. Alvarez, José Rondón and Elliot Morris.

Gott made his MLB debut with the Angels during the 2015 season. In his age-22 season, he tallied a 4-2 record with a 3.02 ERA, 27 strikeouts and a 126 ERA+. After the 2015 season, the Angels traded Gott and Michael Brady to the Nationals in exchange for Yunel Escobar.

In three seasons with the Nationals, Gott recorded an abysmal 7.39 ERA, allowing 36 hits, 24 strikeouts and a 1.85 WHIP in 33 appearances.

Following the 2018 season, the Nationals designated Gott for assignment, and the San Francisco Giants acquired him.

In two seasons with the Giants, Gott went 8-2 with a 5.46 ERA, 65 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP over 65 games. Gott had a 7-0 record in 2019 with one save and a 4.44 ERA. In 50 relief appearances in 2019, Gott pitched 52.2 innings and struck out 57 batters.

After his time in San Francisco, Gott bounced around with the Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners (twice), New York Mets, Athletics and the Nationals again.

In 64 appearances across the Mariners and Mets in 2023 — his last season in MLB — he had a 4.19 ERA with 62 strikeouts over 58 innings.

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