Padres Sign All-Star Outfielder to Bolster Offense in Post-Trade Deadline Addition

The San Diego Padres reached agreement with veteran outfielder Austin Hays on a major league contract on Sunday, according to multiple published reports.

Hays, 31, was released Friday by the Chicago White Sox. In 12 MLB games with Chicago this season, he slashed .233/.250/.326 with one home run, seven RBIs and more strikeouts (13) than hits (10).

A veteran of nine MLB seasons, Hays is a right-handed hitter who can slide into the platoon role Jase Bowen has occupied since he was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on June 2.

Bowen is slashing .151/.195/.219 in 47 games since his debut, giving Hays a fairly low bar to clear at the plate.

Primarily a center fielder in his early years with the Baltimore Orioles, Hays has exclusively played left and right field the last three seasons at the major-league level.

The White Sox signed Jays as a free agent in February, but a hamstring injury in April and a calf strain in May set him back. He showed some pop in the minor leagues, hitting six home runs in 20 games with Triple-A Charlotte while rehabbing the injuries.

In his prime, Hays was valuable with both his glove and the bat — versatile in the field and possessing plus power at the plate. In 2021, his first full season in the Orioles' outfield, he hit 22 home runs while slashing .256/.308/.461 (.769 OPS).

In 2023, Hays set career highs in batting average (.275), on-base percentage (.325) and runs (76). He made the American League All-Star team that July, the only All-Star nod of his nine-year career. That was his last full season as a starting outfielder, however.

In January 2025, the Cincinnati Reds signed Hays to a one-year, $5 million free agent contract. He was limited to 103 games by injuries to his left calf, left hamstring and left foot.

When healthy, Hays slashed .249/.286/.422 against right-handed pitchers and .319/.400/.550 against left-handers. If the Padres can coax a .950 OPS out of Hays against southpaws again, the signing will have been a success.

The Padres' .362 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching this season is the fifth-worst mark in MLB. The fit between Hays and the Padres is obvious. The only question is whether his health, and his bat, are close enough to their peak form at this stage of his career to make a difference.

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