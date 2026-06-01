Padres Calling Up Top Outfield Prospect in Major Roster Shakeup

The San Diego Padres are in need of an offensive shakeup.

They're hoping to get it in the form of a top outfield prospect.

Jase Bowen, who joined the Padres on a minor league deal this offseason, is getting called up to the big leagues, per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

Bowen has appeared in 49 games at Triple-A El Paso this year, hitting .292 with 13 home runs, 36 runs batted in and an OPS of .962.

He'll be making his MLB debut when he gets into a game.

OF Jase Bowen has been called up by the Padres, per source.



He was a 2019 11th round pick from an Ohio high school that’s now set to make his big league debut.



Bowen has hit 13 HR and posted a .962 OPS in AAA in his first season for the Padres after six years with the Pirates. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) June 1, 2026

Who is Jase Bowen?

Bowen, 25, was initially drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He slowly worked his way through the Pirates' system, and debuted in the team's top 30 prospects list in 2024.

In 94 games across four different minor league levels last year, Bowen hit .272 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs and an OPS of .802. At the end of the season, he hit free agency, and the Padres quickly picked him up.

Bowen has turned into a breakout star for the Padres this year, and is currently ranked as the team's No. 23 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

He expressed plenty of excitement to be with San Diego this spring, while seemingly taking a shot at his former employer.

“I wanted to be part of a winning organization, not a losing organization,” Bowen said to the San Diego Union-Tribune during spring training. “Some teams have a losing culture, and I didn’t want to be part of it anymore. Winning was my priority.”

Manager Craig Stammen hinted during the spring that Bowen could get an opportunity this year, and discussed what he could bring to the team.

“He could be a guy for us that comes up at some point during the season, whether it’s at the beginning or the middle or the end, provides a little life, little energy, steals some bags, plays great outfield and then has the ability to leave the yard too," Stammen said.

Now, that opportunity has finally come.

Who is Jase Bowen Replacing on the Padres' Roster?

It's currently unclear who Bowen will be replacing on the roster, but there are a few options.

The most obvious move would be optioning Sung-Mun Song to the minor leagues. Song has appeared in just 17 games since being called up, going 4-for-23 (.174) with one extra-base hit, four RBIs and an OPS of .539.

Another corresponding move could be designating outfielder Bryce Johnson for assignment.

Johnson has only appeared in 26 games this year despite spending the entire season on the active roster. He's hitting .188 with two extra-base hits, two RBIs and an OPS of .507.

It appears more likely the team would option Song rather than risk losing Johnson from the organization. However, Johnson has played even less than Song recently, and would theoretically be getting replaced by Bowen, who's an outfielder.

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