Padres Release Outfielder Less Than One Month After Joining Organization

The San Diego Padres have released an outfielder after he spent less than a month in the organization.

Outfielder Dustin Harris, who signed with the Padres in mid-July, has now been released. He was officially released by the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas.

In 16 games with the Chihuahuas, Harris recorded a .329 batting average, four home runs, nine RBIs and a .968 OPS across 70 at-bats

Dustin Harris' Wild 2026 Season

Harris initially signed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox in December 2025.

He was assigned to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights to begin the regular season. The White Sox ultimately selected Harris' contract, adding him to the active roster.

In six games with the White Sox, Harris had a .250 batting average with one run batted in, three hits, two runs and a .771 OPS in 12 at-bats.

In mid-April, the White Sox designated him for assignment. Two days later, he was claimed off waivers by the Houston Astros.

In 11 appearances for the Astros, Harris had a .226 batting average, four RBIs and seven hits along with a .576 OPS in 31 at-bats.

After Harris' brief stint with the Astros, he made his way back to the White Sox, but spent most of his time with the Charlotte Knights rather than the parent club. In 45 games, Harris hit .312 with a .886 OPS. He recorded six home runs, 26 RBIs and 49 hits in 157 at-bats.

On July 3, Harris opted out of his minor league contract and was granted his release by the White Sox. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Padres.

Dustin Harris' MLB Career

The then-Oakland Athletics drafted Harris in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, and signed him with a $250,000 signing bonus.

Harris started his career by splitting time between the Rookie Level Arizona League Athletics and Low-A Vermont Lake Monsters.

After a year with the Athletics, the Texas Rangers traded for Harris. He was with the Rangers for five seasons before he got his shot in MLB.

In late September 2024, the Rangers promoted him to the major leagues for the first time in his career.

Since then, Harris has played a total of 38 major league games, where he's recorded a .225 batting average, two home runs and 10 RBIs with a .678 OPS in 89 at-bats.

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