Padres Starting Pitcher Believes Major Velocity Jump is Coming

Veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito made his first start with the San Diego Padres this past weekend against the Seattle Mariners.

Giolito went five-plus innings, allowing three runs on one hit, while walking three batters.

Giolito was through five shutout innings before walking the bases loaded in the sixth. He was then removed from the game, and watched all three runners score.

Considering that Giolito hadn't pitched since late last season while with the Boston Red Sox, this was a strong debut for him. But the velocity on his fastball was significantly down from last year, averaging just 90.4 mph. Last year, he averaged 93.3 mph.

Giolito isn't concerned, though, as he is still trying to shake off the rust.

Giolito didn't sign with the Padres until April, and thus didn't go through a normal spring training.

The right-hander opened up about the situation, comparing his velocity now to how it normally is in spring training.

“Usually in spring training, my velocity will be like in the low 90s and kind of trend it up as the season goes,” Giolito said. “To say that it was a little different this time around, because I had … a lack of, like, competitive reps. … I was just throwing live bullpens once a week, so a lot of the work was more mechanical-focused rather than compete-focused.

"Then, when I signed here, and I got to kind of have my little tour of the minor leagues, I was able to get more of those game reps and competition reps in."

Giolito made multiple rehab starts for the Padres before the team activated him, but this isn't the same as a live game in the big leagues. Now that he is back, Giolito is looking to pick up where he left off from last season in Boston.

The right-hander posted an ERA of 3.41 in 26 starts for the Red Sox, and this was him coming back from Tommy John surgery. Giolito missed the entire 2024 season while recovering, but he proved why he remains a quality starter in this league.

In his first outing against Seattle, it was clear that Giolito was a little shaky, but he had no problem going after hitters. Giolito attacked the strike zone well, and he showed strong command of his pitches throughout his first five innings of work.

Giolito will get his second start with San Diego this Saturday against the Athletics, his first one in front of the Petco Park faithful. This will give him a chance to prove himself once again as he works to increase the velocity on his pitches.

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