Padres Targeting NL West Rival Reliever in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move

The San Diego Padres are expected to target bullpen help ahead of this year's Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Despite the Padres having one of the better relief systems in baseball, the front office wants to make sure there is enough depth across the board for a deep postseason run. San Diego doesn't want to overwork pitchers during the year, and keeping guys fresh for the postseason will be paramount.

Star closer Mason Miller has discussed the heavy workload he's received this season, and how it's impacted his game. This could see the Padres be aggressive in adding more bullpen help, and it seems that the team has already highlighted a few players.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Padres are interested in going after star Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox, but also a familiar foe. Nightengale mentions veteran right-hander Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies as another option.

"The San Diego Padres are looking for more bullpen help and have their eyes on Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox and Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies," Nightengale wrote.

The Padres have had their eye on Chapman for some time, and for good reason. But Senzatela is an interesting new wrinkle in the potential trade deadline plans of this team.

Senzatela is a 10-year MLB veteran who transitioned to the bullpen this year after nine seasons as a starter.

He entered the year with a career ERA of 5.18 across 822 innings. This year, however, he's been lights out.

Should the Padres Trade For Antonio Senzatela?

Senzatela has been very inconsistent as a starter in his career, only posting a season with an ERA under 4.00 once. But this year, the right-hander has found something in his transition to the pen.

Senzatela has recorded an ERA of 1.36 over 16 appearances, throwing 33 innings with three saves. Thus far, his dominance in his new role has been eye-opening.

Senzatela has a nice six-pitch mix to his name, but his cutter has especially been excellent this season.

On the year, the cutter has generated a .143 average, and he has thrown it 31.7% of the time. His fastball has also been strong this season, with opponents hitting .214 against it for the year.

If the Padres were to trade for Senzatela, he does own a club option for the 2027 season, with him being scheduled to make $14 million. This could offer the Padres more flexibility after the season, and they'd get a chance to see how he performed with them before deciding on keeping him for next season.

Due to his history, the Padres may be wary of trading a haul for Senzatela. But at the same time, his breakout looks for real, and he could be a key reliever for San Diego this year and next.

Senzatela is still only 31 years old, and could have a career renassaince as a reliever.

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