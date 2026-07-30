Padres-Yankees Blockbuster Trade Prediction Sends All-Star Reliever to New York

The San Diego Padres have four days to decide how to navigate the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Rumors have been flying around the Padres, with people all over baseball trying to guess which direction the team will take. San Diego is one of the few organizations that could be both a seller and a buyer at the trade deadline, but nothing has been set in stone.

With how strong the Padres' bullpen has been this season, there has been speculation that some pitchers could be moved. Closer Mason Miller has generated the most buzz, in part because he is the biggest trade chip that San Diego has to offer.

But other arms could help the Padres land assets to upgrade other holes on the roster if moved. One of these is left-hander Adrian Morejon, who will be a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

Morejon has been discussed as a trade candidate before, and there seems to be much more noise around his name. MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post has predicted that the Padres will send the left-hander to the New York Yankees in a massive deadline deal.

"The Yankees want Miller if he is truly available (does Ryan Weathers, Dax Kilby, Carlos Lagrange, Wilberson De Pena get them in the game?)," Sherman wrote. "But Morejon, a free agent after the year, is a strong consolation prize with his high-level strikeout/groundball penchants from the left side."

The Yankees have been heavily discussed in trade rumors around Miller, but the Padres will likely hold onto him unless they're blown away by an offer. New York could pivot to Morejon, and he'd be a solid addition for their bullpen down the stretch.

Morejon has put together a strong season as one of the most consistent arms in the bullpen. Losing him wouldn't be easy to replace, but he could help the team keep Miller past the deadline.

In 57.1 innings, Morejon has registered a 3.14 ERA with 64 strikeouts. Since the lefty will be a free agent, the Padres are more likely to trade him, hoping to get something in return before he can leave in the offseason when he'll almost certainly be out of San Diego's price range.

Morejon is making $3.9 million for the 2026 season, and his value could be massive, even as a possible rental.

If Miller isn't traded, it's possihble Morejon is the best reliever dealt by Aug. 3.

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