Perfect Padres Trade Target Emerges to Fix Outfield Issues

The San Diego Padres have many key areas to address this offseason. The starting pitching struggles were evident, and it led the normally solid bullpen to lose their effectiveness through the postseason. However, the offense didn't look great towards the end of the postseason, either.

Throughout all of 2026, there wasn't much production from left field. Part of the reason for the lack of production were injuries, as Ramon Laureano and Luis Rengifo suffered season-ending injuries, while Gavin Sheets was far from healthy.

Even Samad Taylor and his .316 batting average couldn't stay healthy when filling in the gap in the corner of the outfield.

However, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, a fellow National League contender has emerged as a potential trade partner in the Philadelphia Phillies.

"The Phillies, who are in desperate need for a third baseman and left fielder, badly want to shake things up, and that requires more than just firing a few of their coaches," Nightengale wrote. "Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner are available, but Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are staying put."

Why Padres Make Sense for Brandon Marsh

Left fielder Brandon Marsh is coming off of his first-career All-Star selection in 2026. He collected career-highs with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs.

After an astounding first half of the season, which earned him the aforementioned All-Star nod, he cooled off in the second half of 2026. The drop in production is inconsistent with his usual post-All-Star break performances across six season in the show.

The fit for Marsh would be consistent with a recent report from team insider Dennis Lin of The Athletic, claiming that there could be some movement out in the grass come 2027.

"The Padres would consider moving incumbent right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. to second base on more of a full-time basis to make room for the addition of an above-average corner outfielder," he wrote.

Tatis has stated in the past that his preference is in the dirt, and a player like Marsh being added to the squad could very well help facilitate that. Current second baseman Jake Cronenworth is seen as a trade piece, but also has 266 appearances at first base across his seven seasons if need be (another area with a lack of depth in San Diego following the departure of Ty France in free agency).

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