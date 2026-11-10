The Biggest Unresolved Position in the Padres' Opening Day Lineup

The San Diego Padres are facing a bit of an unknown heading into this offseason.

As has been chronicled all over the media landscape, the pitching staff is projected to look a whole lot different in 2027. This is the biggest question mark the team must answer moving forward. Between Nick Pivetta, Michael King, Robbie Ray, Walker Buehler and Casey Mize, all of them theoretically could be playing elsewhere next season.

The lineup, while more settled across the board, also has a few questions worth exploring. Among the position players in free agency are Ramon Laureano, Luis Rengifo, Austin Hays, Ty France, and Miguel Andujar.

France was very good for the Padres last year. He hit .295 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs (and an .865 OPS). Approaching his 33rd birthday, San Diego likely would want to bring him back on a shorter-term deal. The same could be said for Laureano and potentially Andujar.

Even then, the two positions most likely considered to be up-in-the-air are first base and left field. Samad Taylor manned the left field spot admirably down the stretch. However, there are those questioning whether he's good enough to be an everyday player. There is a world where San Diego does begin the 2027 with Taylor in left to see what they have in an extended role.

If France goes elsewhere, the Padres could move someone over to play first while another spot is filled with an in-house option or perhaps a free agent at another spot. Laureano would be a conceivable left field fit. Much of this will involve cost. As mentioned above, San Diego faces a somewhat uncomfortable period trying to piece together a credible rotation.

King is the clear top target. He's been the ace of the staff for a while now, and has pitched quite well in San Diego. Much of the team's offseason resources could go towards him (and the staff as a whole).

If that bores itself out, the "bargain hunting" method could come into focus heavily for the vacant position spots. Fortunately for San Diego, there's no shortage of firepower within the lineup given the presence of Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Gavin Sheets and the burgeoning Ethan Salas.

As is always the case during free agency, we'll see what AJ Preller cooks up in the winter months.

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