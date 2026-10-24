Projecting the Padres 2027 Opening Day Lineup: Will Ty France Be Back?

The San Diego Padres are getting set to embark on a crucial offseason where they'll need to reshape their roster.

While the core of the Padres lineup is returning, the team could have upwards of 17 free agents hit the open market.

The Padres will essentially need to remake their starting rotation this offseason. The bullpen could also lose plenty of key members.

On the offensive side, though, it's possible things remain close to status quo.

The only everyday starter hitting free agency is Ty France. The other position player free agents include Miguel Andujar, Ramon Laureano, Austin Hays and Luis Rengifo.

Thus, the Padres could have a very similar lineup come the start of the 2027 season. Here's a prediction of what it will look like:

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Ty France, 1B Gavin Sheets, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Ethan Salas, C Samad Taylor, LF Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Analysis

The top of the lineup remains the same with Tatis leading off. Then, the team will start with Merrill in the No. 2 spot, allowing their two best hitters to get the offense going early.

Machado will continue to hit third, while the Padres will re-sign France and have him as the everyday cleanup hitter.

The Padres and France have mutual interest in a return. France has made it known he wants to remain in San Diego. Thus, the two sides will find some common ground this offseason.

In the five-hole will be Sheets, who's arbitration-eligible in 2027 and projected to earn $6.5 million, per MLB Trade Rumors. Then, Bogaerts will hit sixth, looking to pick up where he left off after a strong postseason.

The Padres' Opening Day catcher will be none other than the 20-year-old Salas, who will turn 21 on June 1. He emerged as an everyday catching option in October and will carry that into next season, with Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin as his backups (unless Fermin is traded).

In the eighth spot will be Taylor, who had a breakout performance in 2026 and will likely platoon with Dustin Harris in left field next year. The Padres would love to add a true everyday left fielder. At the same time, they have to focus on their starting rotation and bullpen. They simply won't have money for a left fielder, too.

Finally, Cronenworth will bat ninth, because it's too bold to predict he'll be traded. There's a clear case for the Padres to trade Cronenworth this offseason. It's easy to argue it would be the best way for the Padres to clear some payroll and open up a spot in the lineup for an upgrade.

For now, though, the Padres have given no indication they'd look to trade Cronenworth. Thus, he'll be penciled in the starting second baseman and No. 9 hitter next year until further notice.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.