Padres' Ty France Addresses Impending Free Agency After Heartbreaking NLDS Loss

The San Diego Padres' season came to an end on Wednesday night,

The Padres fell to the Milwaukee Brewers in four games in the National League Division Series, dropping Game 4 at home by a score of 3-1.

It was a hard-fought battle by the Padres, who had multiple chances to not only take Game 4, but also win the series. The bounces didn't go their way, though, and now they're looking ahead to the offseason.

The core of the Padres will likely stay intact, but there are some valuable pieces who could find a new home in 2027. That includes first baseman Ty France.

France, who will be a free agent this winter, expressed that he'd love to remain in San Diego — but knows it's not fully in his control.

“I’ve said it from the beginning. This is where we wanted to be. I love this place. I love this city," France said to reporters in the clubhouse after Game 4. "At the end of the day, it’s not entirely up to me. There’s a business side of it. Hopefully we can have those conversations. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Ty France Put Together a Career Year in San Diego

France was in his second stint in San Diego. He started his MLB career with the Padres, as they selected him in the 34th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He then found himself back in San Diego this year, where he revitalized his career.

In 133 games in 2026, France hit .295 with a career-high 21 home runs, 72 RBIs and an OPS of .865.

While France played a vital role for the Padres, his future with the club depends solely on whether the front office offers him a new contract.

France signed a minor league contract with the Padres last offseason. It turned out to be the biggest bargain of the offseason, and reports indicate the team has interest in keeping him in 2027 and beyond.

However, it's easier said than done. The Padres and their ownership group face tough financial and roster choices, with high payroll commitments already on the books.

With a career year under his belt, France's market will be at an all-time high. The Gold Glove first baseman is certainly in line to sign a multi-year deal worth a significant amount of money; the only question is whether it'll be with the Padres or another team.

"I love this place," France said Wednesday night. "I don’t know what the offseason’s going to look like or what’s in store … but I’ve said it since spring training: This is where I want to be.

"My heart’s in San Diego."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.