San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller addressed his future with the organization as he enters his final year under contract.

Preller commented on the possibility of a contract extension with the Padres and it appears both sides are interested in putting pen to paper. However, no deal has come to fruition thus far.

“When the time’s right, the moment’s right, we’re hoping to line up on something and have something here that can be focusing me back on the field,” Preller said. “We’ll see where it goes.”

When Did A.J. Preller's Tenure Begin With the Padres?

The Padres hired Preller in 2014 as their general manager. He is entering his 12th full season with the Padres and has orchestrated the most successful period in franchise history.

The Friars have reached the postseason in four of the last six years, competing in the NL Championship Series in 2022. Preller, of all people, knows just how close the Padres have come to hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy. That's what has motivated him to continue presiding over the front office in San Diego.

“I love being here, love San Diego,” Preller said. “I feel good about the work we’ve done as a group. And, again, we still have some unfinished business. So that’s really the motivation -- for the city of San Diego to go out and win and to be a part of it.”

A.J. Preller's Best Moves As Padres GM

Preller has certainly shocked the baseball world with many of his moves over the years. He was the king of last summer's deadline as the front office guru orchestrated the trade every team wanted: Mason Miller from the Athletics.

The Padres acquired the crown jewel of the relief market at the trade deadline and Preller could command another deal of that magnitude this summer.

Here are four of Preller's best moves as Padres general manager.

Acquiring Fernando Tatis Jr. From Chicago White Sox Acquiring Juan Soto From Washington Nationals Trio of Trades to Acquire Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove Trading six prospects for Mason Miller

Preller is one of the best front office executives in baseball, and while a deal hasn't gotten done, he's still prioritizing putting the best product on the field in 2026.

“Either way, I’m under contract, so it’s all about putting a team on the field that is going to win,” Preller said. “Still a lot of work to do in terms of continuing to round out the roster.”

Hopefully, the Padres and Preller come to an agreement prior to Opening Day.

