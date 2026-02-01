"My Goal Is to Win an MVP" - Fernando Tatis Jr's Ambitious Desire for 2026 Highlights FanFest

Outfielders Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill spoke with fans and media at FanFest on Saturday, discussing their offseasons and expectations for 2026. Both players praised one another and their teammates, but as the questions became more pointed, one theme stood out: Tatis has big plans for the upcoming season.

As expected, Tatis emphasized team success first, reiterating that his primary goal is to deliver his first championship to San Diego. He then stated his personal goal:

“Individually, my goal is to win an MVP,” Tatis said.

It is an ambitious goal in a National League stacked with starpower, including Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Paul Skenes and Ronald Acuña Jr., but Tatis’ résumé suggests that it’s not unrealistic.

The three-time All-Star has two top-five finishes and two top-15 finishes in MVP voting, though he has yet to win the award. He came closest early in his career, finishing fourth in 2020 before posting a dominant 2021 campaign where he led the National League with 42 home runs and finished third in MVP voting.

The lingering concern surrounding his projections is whether he can return to true MVP form following his 2022 suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Since returning, Tatis’ power numbers have not rebounded. He posted slugging percentages of .590, .571 and .611 across his first three seasons. In the three seasons since the suspension, his slug has dropped to .449, .492 and .446.

If Tatis is going to win the MVP in 2026, he will need to push his slugging percentage back above .550. The good news for Tatis’s power outlook is that the underlying metrics remain elite.

Tatis posted an average exit velocity of 93.3 mph in 2025, ranking in the 95th percentile, and a hard-hit rate of 51.8%, placing him in the 93rd percentile. Those numbers suggest that his ability to destroy baseballs remains intact.

Outside of power, he just needs to keep doing what he’s been doing. Tatis continues to dominate as a five tool player, beginning with his defense.

He won his second Platinum Glove Award in 2025, after first earning the honor in 2023. The award, which recognizes the best overall defender in each league, establishes his status as the best defensive player in baseball.

Tatis was ranked by Statcast at eight outs above average in range (94th percentile) and posted a 95.5 arm strength rating, ranking in the 99th percentile.

His athleticism carries over to the bases as well. Tatis’ sprint speed ranks in the 83rd percentile, and his baserunning was among the best in MLB in 2025. He stole 32 bases, scored 111 runs and was graded at 5.8 outs above average on the bases by FanGraphs.

There is no denying Tatis remains one of the game’s most electrifying talents. He brings all five tools to Petco Park on a nightly basis and continues to represent as the face of the Padres franchise. If he can rediscover his pre-suspension power, Tatis will accomplish his stated goal and bring an MVP award to San Diego.