Joe Musgrove's Health, Championship Aspirations Highlight the PadresFest Pitchers Panel

“We’re rockin’ and rollin’ and feeling great,” said Joe Musgrove. “As the postseason got going last season, I was really close to making an appearance.”

A shocking Musgrove playoff appearance could have been the story of October had the Padres advanced past the Cubs in the first round of the playoffs last season. Instead, the team fell short in a winner-take-all game three, giving Musgrove ample time to continue recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in October 2024.

Musgrove’s health and expectations for 2026 were central topics during the pitchers’ panel at FanFest on Saturday. Along with Musgrove, fans heard from starters Nick Pivetta and Michael King, as well as closer Mason Miller.

Despite missing all of 2025, Musgrove maintained his role as a clubhouse leader. He continued his tradition of standing behind starters as they warmed up for games and helped Pivetta acclimate to the clubhouse - helping him put together an incredible season that culminated in 181.2 innings and a 2.87 ERA.

“We want to make sure our starters know that we’re there with them,” Musgrove explained. “I think it’s impactful when I’m out there warming up for a game and having all my dogs there with me.”

Musgrove’s return to the rotation should help the Padres chase the high expectations they’ve set for themselves in 2026. Beyond his health, much of the discussion centered on the staff’s shared commitment to winning a championship.

Pivetta expressed pride in his 2025 performance but acknowledged that the upcoming season presents an opportunity to accomplish the ultimate goal. Miller echoed that sentiment, referencing 2025 as a year in which the team ultimately “fell short.”

“For me, it’s about not getting too complacent,” Pivetta said. “How am I going to put myself and my teammates in the best position to win a World Series?”

That mindset carried through the offseason discussions. None of the pitchers highlighted notable “experiences” or “breaks from the game.” Instead, the group emphasized refining their craft and preparing to compete at the highest level in 2026. King, who re-signed on a 3-year $75 million deal in December, referenced this organizational mentality as part of the reason he wanted to stay.

“The clubhouse is awesome to walk into,” King said. “Every year I’ve been here, he’s put a winning unit out there,” referencing general manager A.J. Preller.

The rotation enters 2026 with questions at the back end, but one thing was clear at the FanFest panel: the leaders of the pitching staff share an unwavering focus on two goals: staying healthy and winning a championship.