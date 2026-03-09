Former Padres, Braves All-Star Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement From Baseball

Veteran right-handed pitcher Julio Teherán has announced his retirement from baseball.

Teherán, who was competing in the World Baseball Classic with Colombia, announced his retirement following his team's final game on Monday, a 4-3 win over Panama. Here's his retirement announcement:

Julio Teherán just announced his retirement from baseball pic.twitter.com/FRRdTGnhnC — matt gaydos gonzález (@MattGGonza) March 9, 2026

Teherán, 35, had a long Major League Baseball career that began with the Atlanta Braves, an organization he joined in 2007 as an international free agent.

He debuted in 2011 and spent nine years with Atlanta, making two All-Star appearances in 2014 and 2016.

Since 2020, he's bounced around the league, spending time with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. He also played in the Mexican League and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball over the last half-decade.

Teherán played sparingly in 2011 and 2012 before bursting onto the scene in 2013. He had a 3.20 ERA across 30 starts in 2013 and was even better in 2014, finishing with a career-best 2.89 ERA over 33 starts and a career-high 221 innings pitched while earning his first All-Star nod.

He was then an All-Star again in 2016, finishing with a 3.21 ERA over 188 innings. He had a few more solid seasons with Atlanta, and was the team's Opening Day starter every year from 2014 to 2019.

After the 2019 season, Teherán joined the Angels on a one-year, $9 million deal. He struggled across 10 appearances (nine starts), accruing a 10.05 ERA over 31.1 innings.

Teherán made just one start with the Tigers in 2021 before spending the 2022 season out of MLB. The Padres then gave him another chance, adding him on a minor league deal in November 2022.

Teherán opened the 2023 season at Triple-A El Paso, but struggled mightily, sporting a 5.63 ERA over 40 innings. He never got an MLB opportunity with San Diego and opted out of his contract multiple times before joining the Brewers. He ended up pitching 71.2 innings with Milwaukee, finishing with a 4.40 ERA.

Teherán's final MLB appearance came in 2024 with the Mets, when he allowed four runs over 2.2 innings. He signed minor league deals with both the Cubs and Orioles after leaving New York, but didn't earn another MLB opportunity.

Overall, Teherán pitched 1,470.2 innings across his 13-season MLB career, sporting a 3.85 ERA with 1,260 strikeouts. He finished with over 10 years of service time and over $42 million in career earnings.

