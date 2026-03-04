Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Cuts, Major Trade Prediction With Braves, Michael King Injury Update

The San Diego Padres made their first wave of spring training roster cuts on Tuesday, reassigning five players to minor league camp.

Left-handed pitchers Omar Cruz, Jagger Haynes and Ryan Och, as well as right-handed pitchers Manuel Castro and Justin Yeager were reassigned to minor league camp, ending their stay at Major League camp for now.

In other news, Padres On SI put together a one-for-one trade proposal between the Atlanta Braves and Padres to fill a major need for each team.

On Tuesday, it was reported that former Padre and current Brave Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, meaning he faces a 162-game suspension. With that being said, the Padres could send an outfielder to Atlanta in exchange for a former All-Star starting pitcher who could earn the team's fifth starter spot, a competition that is wide open right now.

Finally, right-handed pitcher Michael King provided an update on how he's feeling after spending a majority of the 2025 season on the injured list. King dealt with a nerve issue in his shoulder that sidelined him for three months. He then made just one start before going back on the IL for a month with a knee injury.

King, however, said he had a normal offseason, and is looking forward to a fully healthy 2026 campaign.

“It was a fully healthy offseason, a normal offseason coming in,” King said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “… As soon as I got healthy, come like November 2, when I first started throwing, it was all systems go. Had zero setbacks. So I came into this camp really confident that I’m back to my normal self.”

