Padres' AJ Preller Discusses Dodgers' Spending, Competing With LA

San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is fully aware of what the Los Angeles Dodgers have done this offseason.

The Dodgers signed the top free agent available in Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million deal and also inked a three-year, $69 million deal with one of baseball's best closers in Edwin Diaz.

In an interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Preller discussed the World Series champions and their lucrative spending throughout the winter.

“The difference between the [old] Yankees teams and the Dodgers is the financial component of it. I mean, you’re talking over $500 million, and all of the deferrals. So that’s a different level," Preller told Nightengale.

“But we understand they’re a great team. They’ve got star players that are impactful. They just set up super high bars. If you want to get to that championship level, you’ve got to get past them.’’

The Padres will have a new-look roster heading into 2026, and it's likely Preller isn't done adding to it just yet.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres could look to trade some of their bullpen pieces in order to improve in other areas of the roster.

"While mulling the danger of potentially weakening the club’s greatest strength, they could make a move by the end of spring, dealing from their abundance of bullpen arms," Acee wrote.

What have other Padres said about the Dodgers this offseason?

In order to compete in baseball's best division, the Padres will have to keep adding to their roster where they can.

Franchise star Manny Machado praised the NL West rivals for their spending this winter, citing their actions are good for the sport.

“I (expletive) love it," Machado said recently, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “I think every team should be doing it. They’re figured out a way to do it, and the (stuff) is (expletive) great for the game honestly. I think every team has the ability to do it. So, I hope all 30 teams could learn from it."

Manager Craig Stammen welcomes the competition the Friars face in the NL West as he takes on his first managerial role with the organization.

"There's nothing better in the big leagues than playing against the best," he said.

