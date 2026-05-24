Padres' Mason Miller Admits Save Against Athletics Means More After Shock Trade

San Diego Padres star closer Mason Miller continued his excellent run on the round on Saturday, helping the team grab the series win over the Athletics.

But this wasn't just a normal game for the veteran pitcher, as it was the first time that he had faced off against his old club.

The Athletics traded Miller to the Padres for a massive haul at the deadline last season, and the right-hander finally got the chance to play against his former organization.

Miller was able to come into pitch during the second game, helping the team close out the victory. The righty threw one inning, getting the save while striking out two batters in the process.

After the game was over, Miller reflected on this situation, saying that this save meant more to him than others.

“It was good — shutout ball for the boys, so you're always happy with that,” Miller said. “And a little extra for me.”

Miller grew up in the Athletics organization, and he still is close to a lot of people within the franchise. But they traded him, and any time a player gets moved, it becomes a little more personal when they face off.

“It's exciting to compete against a bunch of friends and former teammates, guys that I came up with and have seen them grow a lot in their own regard, too,” Miller said. “It's just exciting on a lot of different levels.”

With the Padres, Miller has emerged as one of the top arms in baseball. San Diego has given him a heavy workload this season, and it's worked to perfection up to this point.

To open the season, Miller had an incredible 34.2-inning scoreless streak that dated back to last year. His performance on the mound has been special to watch, with some former players calling him "unhittable".

So for Miller, showing the Athletics exactly what he could do on the mound was likely on the back of his mind. Miller knew that a trade could have been coming last year, but the reality of it actually happening tends to hit a little differently than rumors just going around.

Overall, Miller has posted an ERA of 0.76 over 23.2 innings of work, saving 16 games in 16 opportunities. Miller has helped the Padres bullpen become one of the best in the league, and he gives them a true advantage late in games.

But the team can't solely rely on Miller to win games, and the front office has already started looking for some extra depth. However, as long as Miller is healthy, the Padres will give him the ball and allow him to dominate on the mound.

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