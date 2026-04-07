Padres Pitcher Report Card: Grading Every Arm 10 Games Into the Season

The San Diego Padres are an even 5-5 after 10 games of the 2026 season. The offense has finally come alive as of late, while the pitching has showed its dominance outside of a few players.

Here's a full Padres pitching report card, player by player, 10 games into the season.

The Starters

Nick Pivetta: C

Pivetta struggled mightily in his first start but bounced back in a big way against the San Francisco Giants. He's only thrown a total of eight innings over two outings. That will need to change if he wants to be the ace of this staff.

Michael King: B

King has looked a lot like the pitcher who took the league by storm in 2024, but got into some trouble against the Boston Red Sox. He's quelling any concerns from last year's injury-riddled season and should continue to give the Padres good starts.

Randy Vásquez: A

Could the Padres ask for any more from Vásquez?

He's completed six innings in both of his starts, allowing a total of one run. He's acted as a true stabilizer and stopper in this rotation.

Most importantly? The Padres are 2-0 in his starts, both coming off losses the game before.

Walker Buehler: D

The Buehler experiment hasn't worked thus far. He's allowed seven runs over 6.2 innings and has forced the bullpen to pitch much more than any starter should.

His spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy if he doesn't start pitching much better.

Germán Márquez: C+

After a rough debut, Márquez responded with five shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates (with some help from the Pirates' awful base running). As a fifth starter, his job is to eat innings and keep the Padres in the game. He's done that in one out of two starts.

Starting Pitching Overall Grade: C+

The Bullpen

Mason Miller: A+

Miller may just be the best pitcher in baseball.

He's faced 15 batters. He's struck out 11 of them. He's allowed one hit and one walk.

He's a cheat code.

Adrian Morejon: B-

Morejon hasn't been as dominant as he was a year ago, but it's early. He's being trusted in high-leverage spots, but has allowed runs in two of his three outings.

Jeremiah Estrada: B

Estrada had a blow-up outing in his season debut. He's been absolutely lights-out in his four appearances since.

Wandy Peralta: D+

Perata continues to come into high-leverage spots with runners on base, and continues to allow them to score. He has not been able to limit the damage in his role.

David Morgan: A-

Morgan doesn't have an earned run across seven innings of work. He's taking down innings and putting up zeroes. He just needs to limit the walks.

Kyle Hart: B-

Hart has had one bad outing and two good ones in his multi-inning relief role.

Bradgley Rodriguez: B+

Rodriguez has one earned run, but it came with Peralta on the mound after he gave up back-to-back doubles. He's been close to lights-out and should continue to move up the bullpen hierarchy.

Ron Marinaccio: B

Marinaccio allowed two earned runs on Opening Day. He's thrown five shutout innings since, pitching multiple innings in three out of his four appearances this season.

Bullpen Overall Grade: B+

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