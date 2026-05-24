Padres' Mason Miller Sends Message to Athletics in First Matchup Since Trade

The San Diego Padres were able to get back into the win column on Friday, taking down the Athletics by a score of 7-3 to open the three-game series.

It was a nice game all around for the Padres, with the team breaking things open in the bottom of the eighth inning. But while this matchup was just another for San Diego, it was anything but that for star closer Mason Miller.

This was the first time that Miller had been opposite the Athletics since they traded him to the Padres at the deadline last season. So ahead of the game, Miller had a message of support for his old club, showing praise for the success they've had this year.

“Just coming up with a lot of those guys and kind of seeing, seeing it through to the team that they are now, too,” Miller said. “Yes, definitely not the team that I debuted with, either. So, you know, it’s cool and rewarding to see guys that I spent a lot of time with having the success that they are.”

When Miller was with the Athletics, the team did very little winning on the field, with the organization pretty much staying at the bottom of the standings each year. But this season, the Athletics have been much more competitive, and they are currently fighting for first place in the American League West division.

As for Miller, he has been excellent since coming over to the Padres, emerging as one of the better pitchers in all of baseball. While Miller didn't get a chance to enter the first game — he was warming up before the Padres scored three runs in the eighth — he'll likely be used at some point over the next two days.

The right-hander has thrown 22.2 innings this year, posting an ERA of 0.79 and converting 15 out of 15 save opportunities. His stuff on the mound has been lights out, and it has earned him a place in Cy Young conversations in the National League.

Miller has also been the leader of the strong bullpen that the Padres have put together. San Diego runs the way it does because of Miller, and both sides are very happy together.

The Padres have two more games against the Athletics this series, and maybe Miller will be able to enter one of them. But the massive trade last year has seemed to work out well for each side, making this a rare win-win.

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