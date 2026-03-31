Luis Arraez Says Padres Wanted Him Back, But He Chose Giants for One Specific Reason

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez revealed the San Diego Padres wanted him to return in free agency.

Arraez signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Giants this offseason after spending parts of the last two seasons in San Diego. There was speculation throughout the winter whether the Padres would bring back the three-time batting champion.

In October, after the Padres' season ended with a wild-card exit, Arraez was adamant he hoped to re-sign with San Diego in free agency.

"One hundred percent, yes. This team is special," Arraez said after the conclusion of the 2025 season. "They give me a lot of opportunity. Especially the fans. The fans support me a lot and I would like to thank them."

Now, it's been confirmed by Arraez himself that the Padres did in fact want him to return. However, the infielder wanted to play second base, which is occupied by Jake Cronenworth.

“They [called] me a lot; we talked a lot,” Arraez said. “Yes, they [wanted] to sign me back, but I want to go back to second base. I think it’s a big opportunity for me, for my family. And then, I mean, I signed here for one year. I don’t know what [will happen] later.”

Arraez appears to be open to a reunion with the Friars after the 2026 season since he signed a one-year deal with the Giants and is set to hit free agency at the end of the year. Perhaps, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will look to bring Arraez back for the 2027 season.

While the infielder joined another NL West team, Arraez was spotted chatting with Preller during live batting practice ahead of the series opener between the Padres and Giants.

“A.J. put [together] a good group, especially inside the clubhouse,” Arraez said. “We have a really good relationship there. And it is what it is. This is business. That’s why I’m signing with San Francisco. They gave me a big opportunity to go back to second base. And I know A.J. still loves me. I know.”

Luis Arraez Returns to Petco Park For Padres vs Giants Series

Arraez made an early season appearance at Petco Park, with the Padres playing the Giants in the second series of the season. He received a message of thanks from the Padres on the video board and was greeted by a partial standing ovation from the crowd.

Ahead of the season, Arraez speculated Padres fans still loved him and it appears he was correct.

"They have really good fans. I think they still love me," Arraez said in an interview with The Sports Leader.

He went 0-for-4 in the series opener, but San Francisco earned a 3-2 win over the Padres.

Manager Craig Stammen has started the season 1-3 with a Padres lineup that has failed to generate many hits and only nine runs. The Padres opting to let Arraez sign elsewhere appeared to signal a shift in the team's offensive philosophy. It remains to be seen whether that will pan out.

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