Luis Arraez Has Message for Padres Fans After Joining Giants

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez had a message for San Diego Padres fans.

"They have really good fans. I think they still love me," Arraez said in a recent interview with The Sports Leader.

Luis Arraez on Padres fans: “I think they still love me”https://t.co/XBNQ9IZLHA pic.twitter.com/J13d1rKhc6 — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) February 21, 2026

Arraez spent parts of the last two seasons in San Diego, earning his third batting title as a Padre in 2024. He had a down year last season as he averaged .292 with eight home runs, 61 runs batted in and an OPS of .719.

Arraez hit second in the lineup for 130 out of 162 games last season, which some believe took a toll on the Padres offense given his struggles.

"As Arraez skidded to the worst campaign of his career, tying for the second-most games in MLB with three or more hits but also going stretches of games without a single hit, he became a drain on the offense," Kevin Acee wrote for the San Diego Union-Tribune earlier this month.

The Padres didn't bring Arraez back this winter as the infielder opted to sign a one-year, $12 million deal with the Giants. He will now get the opportunity to consistently play second base in the Bay.

What Did Luis Arraez Say to Padres Fans After Signing With Giants?

Arraez sent Padres fans a heartfelt message when he announced he would be competing for a National League West rival in 2026.

"San Diego, I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to play in front of such a special fan base. From the moment I arrived, you made me feel welcome. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, trainers, clubhouse staff, and the entire organization for their support," Arraez wrote in a caption on Instagram.

"I’m now very excited and thankful to begin this new chapter of my career with the San Francisco Giants. It’s an honor to be part of a first-class organization like this. My goal is to do everything I can to help this team win and bring a World Series championship to this city."

Arraez will return to Petco Park as a member of the Giants when the Friars host the NLWest rival in a three-game series beginning March 30. In front of a sea of Padres fans will be the ultimate test of Arraez's comments that the fanbase still loves him.

Will he receive an ovation or boos from the crowd at Petco Park?

