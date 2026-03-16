Nick Castellanos Feels He Has His Joy Back After Leaving Phillies for Padres

Nick Castellanos has found his joy again with the San Diego Padres.

Castellanos was released by the Philadelphia Phillies in February after tensions in the clubhouse and a down year in 2025. He hit .250 with 17 home runs, 72 runs batted in and an OPS of .694.

The right fielder was owed $20 million and the Phillies chose to eat that salary to allow him to find a new home.

There were no hard feelings for Castellanos, who has found the change of scenery to be beneficial for him.

“I would go through periods in Philly where it would be a job,” he said to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I always respected the fact that I had a job and I had somebody paying me a lot of money. So I went to work every day, and I worked hard. I took pride in my job.

"But sometimes I had to really, like, look for the joy. Here, I don’t really find it difficult to (find) the joy with the setup right now.”

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller acquired the two-time All-Star on a bargain as the Padres are paying only the league minimum of approximately $780,000 for Castellanos.

The deal gives San Diego an experienced postseason player that can make an impact in the lineup — and the best part is, the front office didn't break the bank to get him.

As for Castellanos, he gets a fresh start with another successful team in the National League.

“I’m really enjoying coming to work,” he said.

Nick Castellanos practicing at first base this spring

Castellanos, who has primarily played in right field or third base throughout his career, is taking on a new challenge with the Padres.

This spring, he has spent time at first base.

Castellanos entered camp with an open mind and he's enjoyed the new look at the opposite end of the diamond.

“I’m just really having fun learning,” Castellanos said. “The whole process is enjoyable. I don’t feel like it’s something I have to do. It’s something I want to do.”

The Padres' defensive alignment in the outfield currently features Ramón Laureano in left field, Jackson Merrill in center field and Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field. There is simply no room for Castellanos in the outfield, barring an injury of course.

That leaves Castellanos with two opportunities in San Diego: first base and designated hitter.

Manager Craig Stammen revealed he intends on using the DH spot as somewhat of a "revolving door."

“It’s probably a spot that we’re going to keep open throughout the season, be able to give Manny [Machado] a day DH-ing, Xander [Bogaerts] a day DH-ing, Fernando [Tatis Jr.], [Ramón] Laureano, [Jackson] Merrill,” Stammen said at FanFest. “I think it’s a strategic way to keep those guys a little fresher during the season.”

Castellanos isn't the Padres' only option at first with Gavin Sheets and Miguel Andujar lined up to man the position, as well. If Castellanos does get a handle at playing first, it would give the Padres much-needed versatility.

“He’s working really hard over there,” Stammen said of Castellanos at first base. “He’s put in a ton of work. We’re going to see more of him as spring training goes. It’s a new position to him. There are a lot of nuances to playing first base. A lot of people think it’s an easy position to play, but it’s very difficult. He’s doing a great job at it so far. We’re looking forward to seeing him out there a little bit more often.”

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