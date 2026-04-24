Padres' Nick Castellanos at Risk of Losing Roster Spot Amid Struggles

San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller executed a potential steal of the offseason when the team signed All-Star Nick Castellanos for the league minimum.

The Philadelphia Phillies released Castellanos this winter, despite owing the outfielder $20 million.

Preller wasted no time, and Castellanos was a Padre, giving the team an experienced postseason player and former All-Star.

The bargain of the offseason, however, hasn't panned out thus far.

Across his first 48 at-bats, Castellanos is hitting .146 with five runs batted in and an OPS of .404. He's accrued a -0.9 bWAR, which is evidence that he's more of a liability in the lineup right now.

The Padres began the 2026 season with a 2-5 record, mostly because of their lack of slug. Through Castellanos' first nine games with the Padres, he went 6-for-23 (.261) with five runs batted in and an OPS of .711.

“It definitely has a lot of potential,” Castellanos said of the lineup earlier this month. “It has a potential to be a very dangerous lineup. It has the potential to be a complete lineup.

“I still feel like we’re figuring out who fits what, what role is for who. I think just some time and games played and at-bats, hopefully everything will sort itself out. We’re like a Rubik’s Cube right now, figuring out who belongs where with what responsibilities.”

Now that the Padres have found their stride, Castellanos has endured a harsh slump. The All-Star is battling for at-bats against other bench players like Miguel Andujar and Ty France, both of whom have done well at the plate.

Andujar is hitting .316 with an OPS of .789 in 57 at-bats. The Padres signed the veteran to a one-year, $4 million contract for one reason: to add more pop to the bottom of their lineup. Thus far, Andujar has proven he can handle the task given to him in San Diego.

France, a former Gold Glover at first base, isn't in the lineup because of his bat, but he's also done well enough. He's hitting .233 with an OPS of .648 across 30 at-bats.

Andujar and France performing well puts Castellanos' roster spot in jeapordy because the Padres are still looking to bring up KBO infielder Sung-Mun Song at some point.

Song signed a four-year, $15 million deal with the Padres this winter, but began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain. He is poised to play a key role for San Diego in 2026 due to his role of being the only super utility man on the roster.

If Castellanos can't get things going with his bat, then the Padres may opt to bring Song up instead. The Padres don't necessarily need to keep Castellanos given the team is only paying him the league minimum, however, he likely has a longer leash to make things work because of his successful 14-year career in the big leagues.

The time is now for Castellanos to get going, though, as San Diego won't continue to give him at-bats over Andujar, France and Gavin Sheets.

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