Nick Castellanos' Time With Padres Could Be 'Coming to an End' Says Insider

When the San Diego Padres signed outfielder Nick Castellanos for the veteran's minimum in February, it looked like president of baseball operations A.J. Preller may have gotten the steal of the offseason.

Castellanos, a two-time All-Star, was released by the Philadelphia Phillies after a tumultuous 2025 season. Philadelphia remained on the hook for nearly $20 million of his salary, but felt it was better to move on from him. That turned into a great opportunity for the Padres.

Castellanos began trying out at first base, and has played both first and the outfield this season while also getting at-bats as the designated hitter. Unfortunately, the bat that took him to two All-Star Games is nowhere to be found early in 2026.

Across 16 games, Castellanos is just 7-for-48 (.146) with zero home runs, five runs batted in, 14 strikeouts and an OPS of .404. He's been a below-average defender — albeit in limited action — and has just one start since April 18.

“I’m just here to do the best I can, to adjust to the role that I’m in,” Castellanos said earlier this month. “The role that I’m in is, even though I’ve played a long time, this is the first time that I’m in a spot like this. ... In a lot of ways, I feel like a rookie.”

Unfortunately, Castellanos hasn't adjusted quick enough, and now has some competition for a roster spot.

The Padres called up infielder Sung-Mun Song as the 27th man for their two-game series in Mexico City. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, it's possible he replaces Castellanos on the roster sooner or later.

"It is not clear what the immediate plan will be for Song when the Padres leave here," Acee wrote. "Nick Castellanos has one hit in his past 25 at-bats, and his time with the Padres could be coming to an end."

Acee added in another article: "No one is saying Song’s time with the team is going to last longer than the two days here. But the reality could be that Nick Castellanos’ days with the Padres are numbered."

It remains to be seen whether or not Castellanos gets more opportunities to stick with San Diego. However, Song gives the team much more defensive versatility with the ability to play all over the infield, and adds another left-handed bat on the bench alongside outfielder Bryce Johnson. The only reason he didn't break camp with the team was because of an oblique injury.

As for Castellanos, he's redundant with Miguel Andujar and Ty France. Andujar has the best bat of the bunch, while France is by far the best defender at first base (while also being the hottest hitter thus far this season).

Across 18 games, Andujar is 19-for-61 (.311) with zero home runs, five RBIs and an OPS of .787.

As for France, he's 9-for-34 (.265) through 14 games with three home runs and an OPS of .865.

It's clear Andujar and France aren't going anywhere. Castellanos, however, may be running out of time to get things figured out.

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