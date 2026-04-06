Nick Castellanos Gets Honest on Lack of Playing Time Early in Padres Tenure

When the San Diego Padres signed veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos, the move was met with some optimism from around the league. Castellanos had just been let go by the Philadelphia Phillies, and San Diego was able to get him on a league minimum contract with the Phillies paying him nearly $20 million.

Adding a player who has consistently hit anywhere between 15 and 30 home runs each season for cheap was seen as a major addition for this lineup. But so far, Castellanos has been somewhat of a non-factor for the Padres, sitting on the bench behind others on the roster.

Castellanos has only had 16 at-bats across parts of seven games this season for San Diego, which seems to be an adjustment for the former All-Star. The slugger opened up about the lack of consistent playing time early in his tenure with the Padres.

“It’s been a new start,” Castellanos said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “… In a lot of ways, I feel like a rookie.”

Going to a new team is never easy for anyone, but especially a player who was given consistent playing time in his previous stops. But Castellanos seems to be taking things in stride, and he understands the role that he is playing for the Padres this year.

San Diego doesn't need the veteran to be the big power source for the offense, but rather, just give the team quality at-bats when he does play. Castellanos has proven to be a quality player for his teams in the past, but this is an entirely new situation for the slugger.

So far this season, Castellanos has hit .188 with zero home runs and two runs batted in. His inconsistent playing time could be contributing to his slow start to the season.

He came up with a big hit on Sunday, though, in the team's comeback win over the Boston Red Sox.

“I’m just here to do the best I can, to adjust to the role that I’m in,” Castellanos said. “The role that I’m in is, even though I’ve played a long time, this is the first time that I’m in a spot like this.”

Castellanos also mentioned that since he never knows what his day-to-day will look like, he has forced himself to change his mindset. But whenever the Padres do call upon him, Castellanos will be ready.

The veteran is starting for the Padres to open the team's series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, his second consecutive start.

Castellanos will have to consistently prove himself to the organization if he wants to keep getting playing time — and if he can, maybe he can become a staple in the lineup.

Castlleanos is splitting time with Gavin Sheets, Miguel Andujar and Ty France early in the year. The Padres are seemingly waiting for one of these players to break out and force San Diego to include them in the lineup more consistently.

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