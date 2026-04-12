'Once-in-a-Generation Type Stuff': Padres' Mason Miller Earns Major Praise From Teammates

When the San Diego Padres made the decision to trade for star closer Mason Miller at last year's deadline, even they may not have realized how great he was.

Everyone in baseball knew that Miller was one of the better relief pitchers in the game, but being able to see his game up close every day has been a new perspective for his teammates.

Veteran Jason Adam, who has been in the big leagues for nine seasons, threw some heavy praise on his teammate. Adam believes that Miller is a generational talent on the mound for the Padres.

“Everyone knows what Mason does, it’s incredibly fun to watch,” Adam said. “Probably like once-in-a-generation type stuff.”

Jason Adam spoke about how he's feeling physically, when he believes he'll be activated and how he felt on his rehab assignments: pic.twitter.com/oDCYk79wTL — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 9, 2026

Having Miller in the back of the bullpen is a major reason why many around baseball believe that the Padres have the strongest relief system in the game today.

The right-hander has been incredible to start the season, shutting things down for San Diego each time he takes the mound.

So far, Miller has appeared in seven games for the Padres, and he has yet to allow a run in 7.1 innings of work. In this limited time, Miller has struck out 19 of the 24 batters he's faced, showing pure dominance on the mound.

Miller is striking out 79.2% of batters that he has seen this season, and while he likely won't keep up these numbers, his start has been incredible. The right-hander could end up having one of the better seasons from a relief pitcher in MLB history.

Others on the Padres have thrown similar praise toward Miller, showing their appreciation for the right-hander.

Relief pitcher David Morgan, who has also emerged as a real weapon for San Diego, is blown away by what he sees daily from Miller.

“I mean, it’s incredible. I can’t even describe it,” Morgan said. “I don’t think any of us have seen anything quite like that before.”

David Morgan shared his thoughts on the new City Connect uniforms, how he was able to get out of last night's jam and how he assesses his stuff at this point in the season: pic.twitter.com/SkSlu4BCFU — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 10, 2026

Jackson Merrill, who does have a home run off Miller in his career, summed things up pretty perfectly.

“It’s pretty ridiculous," Merrill said. "You get in there, you don’t know what’s coming. You don’t know if it’s gonna be 87, 95 or 105 [mph]. You just gotta be ready for everything, and it’s pretty tough being ready for all that.”

David Morgan shared his thoughts on the new City Connect uniforms, how he was able to get out of last night's jam and how he assesses his stuff at this point in the season: pic.twitter.com/SkSlu4BCFU — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 10, 2026

San Diego will continue to rely on Miller in late-game situations, and he gives them an advantage that most teams don't have. If the Padres hold a lead late into games, it will be very tough for any opposing team to enact a comeback against this bullpen.

This all starts and ends with having Miller, and it's exactly why the Padres traded for him last year, with the president of baseball operations A.J. Preller being aggressive yet again. Having a purely lights out closer can be part of the recipe to win a World Series, and San Diego is searching for its first-ever title again this season.

Freddy Fermin, the Padres' catcher, summed Miller up as well as anyone.

"An All-Star Game every day."

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