Padres' Mason Miller Overtakes Dodgers Flamethrower for Top Spot on Velocity Leaderboard

San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller took back his crown atop the 2026 velocity leaderboard in Major League Baseball.

Miller was initially surpassed by Los Angeles Dodgers flamethrower Edgardo Henriquez, who has thrown a 103.2 mph pitch this season. Entering Thursday, Miller's fastest pitch came in at 102.8 mph.

In his dominant ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Miller topped that, throwing a pitch at 103.4 mph — and reclaiming his throne atop the velocity leaderboard.

Do you think hitters know that they’re going to strike out before they even step into the box against Mason Miler?? pic.twitter.com/Ulmf0kVR2l — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) April 10, 2026

Miller has been the most dominant closer — and pitcher — in the game early this season.

The right-hander hasn't allowed a run in 7.1 innings to start the season while also earning four saves. Miller is six innings away from tying the record for the longest scoreless streak in Padres history. He's allowed just one hit this season while striking out 19.

The right-hander hasn't allowed a run in his last 28.2 innings, which is the the longest active scoreless streak in the big leagues.

To be precise, Miller hasn't allowed a run since Aug. 5, 2025 — his second appearance with the Padres after they acquired him from the Athletics in the deal of the deadline last year.

If the 2025 playoffs and 2026 World Baseball Classic in March are also included, the right-hander has tossed 35.1 straight scoreless innings. That is not a typo.

His first full season with the Padres is only getting better as Miller is adding a changeup to his already lethal arsenal. The 27-year-old threw the pitch just 2.3 percent of the time last season, but he's looking to use it a bit more in 2026.

“He’s got an electric fastball and slider, and now he’s breaking out a changeup,” manager Craig Stammen said. “It talks to, great players want to get better. They want to keep getting better. He’s added that to his repertoire, and maybe that gives him a little bit more of an advantage against left-handed hitting.”

The Padres began a seven-game homestand Thursday with a walk-off win against the Rockies. They had another walk-off win on Friday and play two more against Colorado and then three against the Seattle Mariners.

The bullpen also got a major reinforcements this weekend as star reliever Jason Adam returned from the injured list.

Adam underwent underwent quad tendon surgery in September and missed the Padres' postseason run. In 2025, Adam sported a 1.93 ERA with 70 strikeouts across 65.1 innings of work.

His performance earned him the first All-Star selection of his career as he played a pivotal role for the Padres last season. Now, Adam returned and should make an elite 1-2 punch with Miller in the back-end of the bullpen.

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