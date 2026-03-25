One Trade the Padres Could Still Make Before Opening Day

The San Diego Padres are finalizing their 26-man roster for the start of the 2026 season.

All the competitions have essentially been sorted out, giving the Padres little to stress about heading into Thursday's season opener against the Detroit Tigers.

There are a few concerns for the Padres ahead of the new season, though. The big one is in the starting rotation, where there are more question marks than sure things. Another one, however, involves the position most important to the pitchers: the catchers.

Freddy Fermin is going to be a full-time starting catcher for the first time in his career. He was acquired at last year's trade deadline from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitchers Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert.

Behind Fermin will be none other than Luis Campusano, the Padres' former top prospect who has been unable to put it all together at the major league level.

Campusano, now 27, has appeared in 178 big league games over the last six seasons, hitting .240 with 17 home runs, 77 RBIs and an OPS of .666. He had zero hits in 27 plate appearances last season.

This will be Campusano's final chance to prove to the Padres he can stick at the MLB level. However, the main reason he's getting that opportunity is there's no one else behind him pushing for that spot.

While the Padres are unlikely to acquire a backup catcher to supplant Campusano ahead of Opening Day, they could at least look to bring a catcher into the organization who could provide some much-needed depth in case Campusano struggles, or he or Fermin suffer an injury.

Padres Should Trade for Catcher Ahead of Opening Day

The Padres should add some more catching depth ahead of Opening Day, and they should look to acquire someone they'd feel confident in getting 1-2 starts per week if Campusano struggles.

While teams are unlikely to part with a backup catcher this close to Opening Day (unless they have three), there are plenty of teams with depth at the position who could look to move a catcher.

Here are some options the Padres could look to acquire before Opening Day.

1. Korey Lee, Chicago White Sox

The White Sox are loaded with catching depth, making Lee — a first-round pick in 2019 — a prime trade candidate. Lee is out of option years and won't be on Chicago's 26-man roster, so he could be designated for assignment this week. The Padres would need to put him on the roster, or see if he clears waivers to outright him to the minor leagues.

He went 9-for-35 (.257) with an OPS of .762 at the MLB level last year. He was 11-for-38 (.289) this spring with an OPS of .952.

2. Alex Jackson, Minnesota Twins

The Twins have been shopping Jackson as he won't break camp with the big league club and is out of options. The Padres would need to ensure they could get him through waivers and to the minor leagues. If so, he's a perfect trade candidate.

3. Jason Delay, Boston Red Sox

Delay is in Triple-A and has one option year remaining, allowing the Padres to keep him in the minor leagues for the time being. The 31-year-old is a career .231 hitter with a .610 OPS across 134 games at the MLB level.

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