Padres Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Nick Castellanos and Miguel Andujar Out

The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are playing two games in Mexico City as part of MLB's World Tour.

The Padres played in Mexico City against the San Francisco Giants in 2023, with the high elevation leading to offensive fireworks, especially in the first game which the Padres won by a score of 16-11.

This weekend, the Padres will be facing a different division rival in the 14-11 Diamondbacks. The Padres, on the other hand, are 17-8, sitting alone in first place in the National League West over the 17-9 Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez is taking the mound for the Padres against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen.

Márquez has had two good starts and two bad starts this season. In his strong outings, he's pitched a combined 10.2 scoreless innings. In his bad ones, he's allowed eight runs over eight innings of work.

Overall, Márquez has a 3.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 18.2 innings. While he's used to pitching in high elevation after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Colorado Rockies, Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú (7,349 feet) is even higher than Coors Field (5,280 feet).

As for Gallen, the right-hander has made five starts this season, sporting a 3.51 ERA with just 14 strikeouts over 25.2 innings of work.

He's completed six innings only once this year in his second start of the season. He'll have his work cut out for him in Mexico City against a Padres lineup that just scored 10 runs in a comeback win over the Rockies.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, DH Ty France, 1B Freddy Fermin, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

France is getting the start at first base, with Miguel Andujar and Nick Castellanos on the bench. The rest of the lineup is standard after Friday's day off.

Padres Call Up Sung-Mun Song Ahead of Mexico City Series

Each team is allowed an extra position player for the two-game Mexico City Series. Thus, the Padres called up infielder Sung-Mun Song from Triple-A. If he gets into a game, he'll be making his MLB debut.

We have recalled INF Sung-Mun Song from Triple-A El Paso as the 27th man for the Mexico City Series. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 25, 2026

The Padres signed Song to a four-year, $15 million deal this offseason. He re-aggravated an oblique injury in spring training and opened the season on the injured list.

Now fully healthy, the Padres don't have a spot for him on the active roster with the emergence of Ty France. Thus, Song is continuing to adjust to the higher velocity of MLB in Triple-A.

How to Watch Padres vs Diamondbacks on Saturday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, April 25 is 3:05 p.m. PT/6:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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