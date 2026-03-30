Padres Breakout Candidate: Top Prospect Ready to Dominate in MLB

The San Diego Padres have one of the best bullpens in Major League Baseball.

Mason Miller, the team's closer, is arguably the best reliever in the league. Jason Adam, Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada make up some of the best setup men. Then, the team has tons of depth and potential breakout stars.

One of those potential breakout stars is a top prospect who's set to take the league by storm this season.

Right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez may not be a household name yet. At the moment, he may be the least known name in the entire Padres bullpen.

However, Rodriguez has all the makings of a future star in this league, and in 2026, he's going to fully break out.

Bradgley Rodriguez Padres History

Rodriguez initially signed with the Padres in 2021 as an international free agent out of Venezuela. However, he didn't pitch stateside until 2024 as he underwent Tommy John surgery that kept him out for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Rodriguez began the 2024 season in Low-A and finished it in Double-A. By 2025, he had already made his major league debut at 21 years old, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in late May.

Rodriguez ended up making a total of seven appearances at the big league level last season, allowing one earned run across 7.2 innings for a 1.17 ERA. He earned a spot on the postseason roster, but didn't enter a game in the team's wild-card loss.

Bradgley Rodriguez Set for Big 2026

Rodriguez entered the 2026 season as the team's No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He was a bit of an afterthought to make the bullpen entering camp as the Padres were loaded with relievers.

However, Rodriguez pitched lights out in spring training — allowing two earned runs across 10.2 innings for a 1.69 ERA — and a few injuries opened the door for him to break camp with the team.

Rodriguez already played in the team's season opener on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. He pitched two perfect innings, striking out three in a dominant performance.

Brad 🥵🔥



Bradgley Rodríguez lanzó ayer en el primer juego de los Padres y se vio espectacular en el montículo. Demasiado talento, MiniKid.👊🏻🦈



2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K📌



🎥: MLB#TiburonesReport pic.twitter.com/loNAcsxLKJ — Tiburones Report (@TiburonesReport) March 27, 2026

For now, Rodriguez is one of the last guys in the Padres bullpen, likely entering the game in blowouts or lower-leverage spots. However, it won't be long until he forces himself into higher-leverage moments.

Bradgley Rodriguez Scouting Report

Rodriguez, 22, is a hard-throwing right-hander with four pitches — a four-seam fastball, changeup, sinker and cutter. He didn't allow a hit on his fastball (thrown 52 times) or changeup (thrown 30 times) last year. His fastball averaged 98.5 mph last season, which ranked in the 98th percentile in MLB.

“Bradgley's a great pitcher,” manager Craig Stammen said of Rodriguez this spring. “He brings elite stuff out on the mound, throwing almost 100 miles an hour with a great changeup and a good slider. We're looking for big things for him this upcoming season.”

In his 2026 debut, Rodriguez threw a total of 20 pitches, generating swings-and-misses on seven of them. He only threw his changeup to lefties, generating four swings-and-misses on the five pitches thrown.

Bradgley threw his changeup five times today: 4 swings, 4 whiffs.



Offered it exclusively to lefties, including consecutive strikeouts against the Tigers' 3-4 hitters: pic.twitter.com/p9C7bSD1fy — Letters To AJ (@Letters2AJ) March 26, 2026

Rodriguez's fastball and changeup are practically unhittable, while he's continuing to improve his secondary stuff. He threw nine sinkers in his 2026 debut, which was more than any of his other pitches. That's a great sign for him having yet another dominant offering this season.

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