Padres' 22-Year-Old Pitcher Already on Verge of Breakout Year in 2026

A San Diego Padres top prospect is due for a breakout season in 2026.

Right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez, who enters the season as the team's No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is going to take the baseball world by storm this year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The 22-year-old had a brief cup of coffee in the majors last season, making seven appearances and sporting a 1.17 ERA with nine strikeouts across 9.2 innings. He's been just as dominant this spring, pitching eight innings and sporting a 1.13 ERA with eight strikeouts in Cactus League play.

Rodriguez has inserted himself into the Padres' Opening Day roster conversation, and deserves to break camp with the big league club to complete his meteoric rise to the big leagues. Once he's there, he likely won't do anything to warrant a trip back to the minor leagues any time soon.

Rodriguez throws hard, touching triple digits with his fastball and complementing it with an elite changeup and a slider. His fastball and changeup were untouchable in limited MLB action last year, as he didn't allow a hit on either pitch last season. His 98.5 mph fastball velocity ranked in the 96th percentile in MLB, according to Baseball Savant.

This year, Rodriguez could be a real weapon out of the San Diego bullpen as a middle reliever with back-end reliever type stuff. He's impressed manager Craig Stammen thus far in camp.

“Bradgley’s a great pitcher, young pitcher,” Stammen said. “He brings elite stuff out on the mound throwing almost 100 mph with a great changeup and a good slider. He’s shown a lot of maturity over here this last year making his major league debut last year, and we’re looking for big things for him this upcoming season.”

Rodriguez isn't a lock to make the Opening Day roster, but he should be, as he is one of the team's best eight relievers heading into 2026. He would quickly assert himself as a lockdown middle reliever, forcing Stammen and the coaching staff to give him more opportunities later in games as the year goes on.

Rodriguez's one drawback is his command, as he struggled with walks in Triple-A last year. However, he didn't have those same issues in limited action in MLB last year, and has been better thus far in Cactus League play.

Rodriguez is also a great example of a potential homegrown star, as he signed with the Padres as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2021 for $370,000. He dealt with some elbow troubles that delayed his stateside arrival until 2024, but he's risen the minor leagues ranks ever since and is now in prime position to spend a majority of the 2026 season at the big league level in what will be his age-22 season (he doesn't turn 23 until November).

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.