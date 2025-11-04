Padres Could Lose Key Coach to Astros Amid Managerial Search: Reports
The Houston Astros are targeting Padres hitting coach Victor Rodriguez to fill the same role on manager Joe Espada's staff in 2026, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
More news: Three Finalists Emerge in Padres' Managerial Search: Report
Rodriguez, the Padres' hitting coach the last two seasons, oversaw an offense that slashed .263/.324/.420 in 2024, but slumped to .252/.321/.390 in 2025. No team struck out less over the last two years than the Padres, and no team logged more sacrifices.
The Astros' interest in Rodriguez — first reported by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com on Twitter/X — could signal their interest in a small-ball brand of offense.
In 2024, the Padres had three Silver Slugger winners (Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Jurickson Profar), tied for the most in franchise history. They notched the fewest total strikeouts and the most plate appearances per strikeout (5.67) in the majors, while leading all of baseball in total hits (1,456) and tying the Arizona Diamondbacks for highest team batting average (.263).
The Padres are still working to hire a replacement for Mike Shildt, who abruptly retired as the team's manager in October. The new manager will presumably have the latitude to hire his own staff. Rodriguez and the other Padres' coaches might look to secure their future early in the offseason by latching on with a different organization — even if it means a lateral move.
Rodriguez, 63, is a New York native who has spent 50 seasons in professional baseball as a player, instructor or coach. He has recent experience in the American League from spending six seasons (2018-23) as assistant hitting coach for the Cleveland Guardians.
More news: Padres Linked to All-Star Pitcher From NL West Rival in Free Agency
Rodriguez also spent five seasons (2013-17) as assistant hitting coach with the Boston Red Sox. He served as assistant hitting coach for the 2014 American League All-Star squad, and that season was named “Man of the Year” — an award given annually to a deserving team member recognizing not only their contribution to the success of the team on the field, but also their cooperation and efforts in community endeavors — by the BoSox Club.
From 2007-12, Rodriguez served as the Red Sox’s minor league hitting coordinator, a position he also held in 2002.
Before that, Rodriguez worked as Boston's Latin field coordinator, and as a hitting instructor at various levels of the organization's minor league system.
As a player, Rodriguez played parts of 19 professional seasons in the Orioles (1977-84), Padres (1985), Cardinals (1986-87), Twins (1988-91), Phillies (1992-93), Marlins (1994), and Red Sox (1995) organizations.
Rodriguez appeared in 17 MLB games over stints with Baltimore (1984) and Minnesota (1989) and hit .429 (12-for-28). In 1,759 minor league games, he batted .295 (1905-for-
6468) with 102 HR and 774 RBIs.
Rodriguez played first base, third base and outfield in his career.
Latest Padres News
More to come on this story.