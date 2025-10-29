Three Finalists Emerge in Padres' Managerial Search: Report
Ruben Niebla, Nick Hundley and Albert Pujols are finalists for the San Diego Padres' managerial vacancy, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Kevin Acee reported Wednesday that "no more than four finalists" are being considered for the position, with a hire possible by the end of the week.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals His Only Regret After Announcing Retirement
Padres bench coach Brian Esposito was also included in the first round of interviews last week, but it's unclear whether or not he was granted a second interview along with Niebla, Hundley and Pujols.
According to Acee, the first round of interviews were conducted remotely, while the second round was conducted in person.
Hundley, a former Padres catcher, played in San Diego from 2008-14. He currently works as a senior advisor on the Texas Rangers' baseball operations staff. A former backup to Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey in San Francisco, Hundley also drew interest from the Giants before Posey hired Tony Vitello.
Niebla has been the Padres' pitching coach since January 2022. He is credited with helping the Padres turn their pitching staff into one of the National League's best. This year, the Padres became the first team ever to send three relief pitchers to the All-Star Game in the same season.
Prior to joining the Padres, Niebla was an assistant pitching coach and pitching coordinator with the Cleveland Guardians from 2012-22.
Pujols, 45, played the last of his 22 major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. A three-time MVP and future Hall of Famer, Pujols managed Leones del Escogidoto the Dominican Winter League championship earlier this year.
More news: Padres to Interview Former Dodgers, Cardinals All-Star for Manager's Job: Report
Pujols previously committed to managing the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but that could change if he gets the Padres' job.
The Baltimore Orioles reportedly had interest in Pujols for their managerial vacancy before hiring Cleveland Guardians associate manager Craig Albernaz.
Pujols interviewed with the Angels earlier this month before the team hired Kurt Suzuki to succeed Ron Washington.
None of the three reported finalists has managed at the major league level before — a sharp departure from the Padres' last two skippers. Mike Shildt was on his second managerial stop when he was hired in 2023. His predecessor, Bob Melvin, was on his fourth.
It's possible that a fourth finalist — assuming it's not Esposito — could have previous managerial experience. Yet no other names have surfaced in recent reports, and it appears the clock is ticking on the Padres' decision.
Padres CEO Erik Greupner recently said the team would consider both internal and external candidates as part of the "multi-week process."
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.