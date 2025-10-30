Padres Linked to All-Star Pitcher From NL West Rival in Free Agency
The San Diego Padres have a clear need for starting pitching this offseason, and they may look to a former division rival in free agency to patch the holes in their rotation.
Dylan Cease and Nestor Cortes are both entering free agency this offseason, and ace Michael King is also expected to opt out of the final year of his deal. With Cease and King's returns growing increasingly unlikely, The Athletic's Jim Bowden named the Padres as a likely candidate to land Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen in free agency.
Gallen grew into one of the better starters in MLB in 2022, posting a 2.54 ERA with the Diamondbacks while leading MLB in hits per nine innings with 5.9 and the National League with a 0.913 WHIP. He placed fifth in Cy Young voting that season, and followed it up with another impressive campaign.
He maintained a 3.47 ERA in 2023, making his first All-Star Game and throwing the second complete game of his career while spearheading a Diamondbacks rotation which made it to the World Series and placing third in Cy Young voting. Gallen's 2024 campaign was also solid, posting a 3.65 ERA through 28 starts.
In 2025, however, Gallen's efficiency took a nosedive, and he struggled through most of the season. The eight-year veteran recorded a career-high 15 losses, posting a 4.83 ERA through 33 starts. His strikeouts per nine innings dropped to 8.2 in 2025, which is the lowest mark of his career over the course of a season.
Despite his struggles, Gallen showed marginal improvement towards the end of the season, dropping his ERA from 5.48, where it sat at the beginning of August.
Gallen is a prime change of scenery candidate, and the Padres could look to do some good business with the 30-year-old. Bowden believes the right-hander will land a five-year, $135 million contract, however with his decline in 2025 he could come to San Diego for cheaper.
The Padres have a history of doing good business in the offseason, most recently with Nick Pivetta in 2024. They'll look to do the same with Gallen, and could desperately use his arm in a rotation which is surrounded by question marks ahead of 2026.
