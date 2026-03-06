Padres Cut 9 Players From Spring Training Roster in Massive Move

The San Diego Padres announced their second wave of roster cuts on Thursday, reassigning eight players and optioning one.

Right-handed pitchers Sean Boyle, Evan Fitterer, Francis Peña and Ethan Routzahn, infielders Marcos Castanon and Romeo Sanabria, infielder/outfielder Clay Dungan and catcher Brendan Durfee were all reassigned to minor league camp. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Miguel Mendez was optioned to Double-A San Antonio.

The Padres now have 59 players remaining in Major League camp.

The Padres will plenty more rounds of roster cuts in the coming weeks as they get closer to the 26-man roster they need for Opening Day.

This story will be updated...

