Padres Cut 5 Players From Spring Training Roster in First Major Move

The San Diego Padres have announced their first wave of spring training cuts following Tuesday's Cactus League game.

Left-handed pitchers Omar Cruz, Jagger Haynes and Ryan Och, as well as right-handed pitchers Manuel Castro and Justin Yeager were reassigned to minor league camp. The Padres now have 67 players in Major League camp with just over three weeks to go until Opening Day.

This is the first round of what will be many roster cuts over the coming weeks as the Padres shrink their spring training roster. The decisions will only get tougher the closer we get to Opening Day. Here's some information on the five players San Diego reassigned on Tuesday.

Omar Cruz

Of these five pitchers, Cruz is the only one with MLB experience. The 27-year-old debuted with San Diego last season, allowing two earned runs across 3.2 innings for a 4.91 ERA. He's a candidate to return to MLB at some point this season. But for now, he'll get started in the minor leagues after allowing three earned runs across 2.2 spring innings.

Jagger Haynes

Haynes, 23, spent the entire 2025 season in Double-A, finishing with a 4.11 ERA across 26 appearances (25 starts). The 2020 fifth-round draft selection allowed two earned runs over four innings this spring.

Ryan Och

Och, 27, also spent the 2025 season in Double-A, sporting a 3.46 ERA across 45 relief appearances. The 2021 seventh-round draft pick allowed one run across 3.1 innings this spring.

Manuel Castro

Castro, 23, reached as high as Triple-A last season, where he made 24 relief appearances and accrued a 3.66 ERA. He allowed three runs across 3.2 innings this spring, and could very well make his MLB debut sometime this year.

Justin Yeager

Yeager, 28, joined the Padres in early February on a minor league deal. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2019 and traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. In 18 Triple-A appearances last year, he had a 0.84 ERA across 21.1 innings.

Yeager struggled this spring, though, allowing six earned runs across three innings for an ERA of 18.00. He could make his MLB debut at some point this season if he continues to pitch like he did last year in Triple-A.

