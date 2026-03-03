Who the Padres Already Know Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

Opening Day is just three weeks away, meaning all 30 teams around Major League Baseball have plenty of decisions to make.

The San Diego Padres have a handful of competitions to sort out ahead of Opening Day. The rotation doesn't yet have a No. 5 starter, the bullpen seemingly has too many good options and the bench is yet to be finalized.

With that being said, there are a ton of players the Padres already know will be on the Opening Day roster, barring injury. Here's the players that will be there barring any unforeseen circumstances — and a look into how many spots are left.

The Position Player Locks (8)

Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Freddy Fermin, Ramón Laureano, Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Gavin Sheets, Fernando Tatis Jr.

This core of players will not only be on the roster, but will make up the everyday lineup (with Sheets potentially sitting agianst left-handed pitching). These eight players will be the regulars, with five more position players fighting for consistent playing time.

The Pitching Locks (8)

Jeremiah Estrada, Michael King, Mason Miller, Adrian Morejon, Joe Musgrove, Wandy Peralta, Nick Pivetta, Randy Vásquez

King, Musgrove, Pivetta and Vásquez will man the top four spots of the rotation, leaving the fifth one up for grabs.

In the bullpen, Miller is going to be the closer, with Estrada and Morejon as his setup men. Jason Adam will be on the roster if he's healthy, while Peralta is a lock at this point, too.

The 99 Percenters (6)

Luis Campusano

The Padres need a backup catcher. There's no one else on the roster aside from Campusano.

Miguel Andujar, Nick Castellanos, Sung-Mun Song

These three players will likely fill out the San Diego bench (with one of them getting consistent playing time as the ninth hitter in the lineup). They're on major league deals and have a leg up in the competition.

Jason Adam

Assuming he's healthy enough coming off his ruptured quad, Adam will be there as a main setup man.

David Morgan

Morgan seems like close to a lock to take up one of the remaining bullpen spots.

So Who's Left?

Assuming the 22 players above are on the roster, the Padres have four spots remaining.

They need to fill one bench player spot, one rotation spot and two bullpen spots.

The Final Bench Player

This is likely a competition between the following players: Jose Miranda, Bryce Johnson, Mason McCoy, Samad Taylor, Ty France and Will Wagner.

The Final Rotation Spot

This is likely a competition between the following players: Germán Márquez, Walker Buehler, Marco Gonzales, Triston McKenzie and JP Sears.

The Final Bullpen Spots

These spots will have the most competition, as there's a handful of relievers fighting for them. Bryan Hoeing and Yuku Matsui likely would have taken these spots if healthy. Assuming they open the season on the injured list, the following players could take up spots in the bullpen:

Ty Adcock

Kyle Hart

Alek Jacob

Ron Marinaccio

Bradgley Rodriguez

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.