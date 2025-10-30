Padres Coaches 'Shocked' and 'Caught Off Guard' By Mike Shildt Retirement
The San Diego Padres are searching for their next manager ahead of the 2026 season after Mike Shildt announced his retirement from baseball.
More news: Padres All-Star Free Agent Linked to Dodgers as Potential Landing Spot
In a letter published by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Shildt shared the news and explained why he decided to walk away after two seasons as the Padres' manager.
“It is with a heavy but full heart that I am announcing my retirement from managing the San Diego Padres.
“It is a decision that I thought about during the season and became at peace with over the last 10 days. I gave every fiber of my being to help achieve Peter Seidler’s vision of bringing a World Series Championship to San Diego. We fell short of the ultimate goal, but I am proud of what the players, staff and organization were able to accomplish the last two seasons.
“The grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally. While it has always been about serving others, it’s time I take care of myself and exit on my terms.”
It was a stunning move as the announcement came not long after the Padres' first-round exit in the Wild Card Series.
Shildt's decision appeared to also be a surprise to the rest of the Padres coaching staff, who were reportedly "shocked" and caught off guard by his sudden retirement, according to Padres insider Marty Caswell.
Caswell took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide more analysis on the situation: "I do find this interesting, especially if he thought about it during the regular season. And new managers usually bring in new coaching staffs."
Heading into 2026, there are set to be more changes for the Friars as free agency will inevitably see Padres stars sign elsewhere. Nevertheless, the Padres, whether blindsided or not, have already begun their second round of interviews for the managerial spot.
One of the most notable candidates that could fill the vacant role is Albert Pujols, two-time World Series Champion and 11-time All-Star. Pujols reportedly was supposed to be in Los Angeles on Tuesday to join MLB Network's coverage of World Series Game 4 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.
However, Pujols was instead in San Diego for his second interview with the Padres, which reportedly lasted 9.5 hours.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.