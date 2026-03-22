Padres Free Agent Addition Suddenly Retires at 28

With just days left before the start of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, the San Diego Padres had a second player suddenly retire. Right-handed pitcher Riley Pint has retired from Major League Baseball, according to his MLB.com transaction page.

The 28-year-old was the 2024 Pitcher of the Year at Triple-A Albuquerque for the Colorado Rockies. But his success was short-lived, as he suffered an injury that forced him to miss the entire 2025 season after signing with the Cleveland Guardians.

Pint had signed with the Padres this offseason on a minor league deal after electing free agency from the Guardians. But he was only in the Padres organization for a little over a month before his retirement decision.

The veteran right-hander didn't play in spring training for San Diego. Pint was assigned to the El Paso Chihuahuas after signing with the club.

In high school, Pint had a triple-digit fastball, which made him a coveted prospect. However, his career never really took off.

Pint was originally a first-round draft pick by the Rockies back in the 2016 MLB Draft. Colorado selected him with the No. 4 overall pick, but his career never panned out in the big leagues.

Injuries and control problems hindered him throughout his career. The right-hander made his MLB debut in 2023, seeing one game during the season with Colorado.

Riley Pint Career Stats

Overall, Pint has appeared in five regular season games in his career, all with the Rockies. His career ERA sits at 22.09, pitching in 3.2 total innings.

During this time, he allowed nine total runs, six hits, eight walks and two home runs. Pint has also hit two batters in his limited time on the mound, demonstrating his control problems. To his credit, he did strike out seven batters, showing some of that promise that made him an early draft pick.

In his career at Triple-A, he made 85 relief appearances, sporting a 5.24 ERA with 154 strikeouts across 99.2 innings pitched.

Riley Pint Has Announced Retirement Before

Back in 2021, Pint announced his retirement when he was 23 years old.

However, it didn't stick, and he eventually came back to make his debut with the Rockies. It remains to be seen if Pint will come back again this time, but for now, his MLB career comes to an end in a disappointing manner.

Pint is the second pitcher from the Padres organization to suddenly retire this offseason. Right-hander Carter Loewen also announced his retirement from baseball this week. He's 27 years old.

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