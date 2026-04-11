Padres Free Agent Pitcher Signs With Brewers

Pitcher Reiss Knehr signed a free agent contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, officially ending his tenure in the San Diego Padres organization after eight seasons.

Knehr made at least four MLB appearances with the Padres every season from 2021-23. The right-hander is 1-3 with a 5.96 ERA in 21 games (seven starts) in his big league career.

The Padres selected Knehr in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Fordham University. Until this week, he had spent his entire career with the San Diego organization.

In 2021, the same year he made his Triple-A debut, Knehr got his first MLB call-up. He debuted as the Padres' starting pitcher against the Colorado Rockies on July 9, 2021. After three starts, Knehr spent most of his rookie season in San Diego’s bullpen, going 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 games.

The 2022 season saw Knehr post a 3.95 ERA in a small sample size (five appearances) with the Padres. In 32 games (15 starts) at Triple-A El Paso, Knehr went 4-4 with a 6.88 ERA.

Knehr’s performance declined in 2023. He allowed 10 runs and three home runs in 5.2 major league innings, a 15.88 ERA. In 18 games (one start) for El Paso, Knehr went 4-1 with a 3.93 ERA.

An elbow injury might have been to blame for his poor performance. In July 2023, then-Padres manager Bob Melvin announced Knehr would undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

The Padres placed Knehr on the 60-day injured list before Opening Day of 2024, and he missed all of that season recovering from the elbow ligament-replacement procedure.

Despite the long layoff, the Padres re-signed Knehr to a minor league contract in March 2025. He was assigned to Triple-A El Paso and ultimately made 18 appearances out of the Chihuahuas' bullpen, going 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA.

It's not surprising that Knehr felt he had a better chance of spending the 2026 season in the big leagues somewhere other than San Diego. Besides closer Mason Miller, the Padres have a deep reserve of talented right-handed relievers in Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada (who just landed on the injured list), Bradgley Rodriguez and David Morgan.

The Brewers are coming off a fourth straight National League Central title and have an entrenched closer in Trevor Megill.

According to his MLB.com transactions tracker, Knehr has been assigned to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) Brewers.

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