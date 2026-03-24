Padres Hit Jackpot With Under-The-Radar Offseason Additions

The San Diego Padres hit the jackpot with two under-the-radar spring additions in Walker Buehler and Ty France.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller doesn't get enough credit for his work behind the scenes. Yes, people are aware of Preller's blockbuster acquisitions such as Juan Soto, Blake Snell, Mason Miller and more. But make no mistake, Preller is just as good at making savvy signings of players who have seemingly been overlooked.

That's the story of Buehler and France this spring, both of whom have made the Padres' Opening Day roster.

Buehler signed a minor league deal with the Padres in hopes of reclaiming his All-Star career as a staple in the starting rotation. In 2025, he sported a 5.45 ERA with the Boston Red Sox before the team released him in August.

Buehler joined the Philadelphia Phillies for the remainder of the season, posting a 0.66 ERA across 13.2 innings pitched. He did not make a postseason appearance for the NL powerhouse.

In free agency, Buehler was offered big league contracts but opted to join the Padres on a minor league deal instead.

The right-hander tossed 16 strikeouts across 15 innings this spring. He cemented his spot in the starting rotation when he threw five shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants last week.

“He bought into our philosophy and just kind of the overall holistic approach of making him a better pitcher,” said manager Craig Stammen. “Him buying into that so quickly, then seeing success with it over the last couple starts — it made us feel really comfortable with putting him on the team."

Buehler will now join Nick Pivettta, Michael King and Randy Vásquez in the starting rotation. Germán Márquez is expected to take the last spot.

Ty France's Opening Day Roster Spot Cemented With Sung-Mun Song Injury

As for France, he also trended in the right direction this spring as he batted .306 with an .862 OPS in Cactus League play. France is coming off a season where he won a Gold Glove in the AL at first base as a member of the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.

“Ty’s a Gold Glover, so we can put somebody there that’s really comfortable with the position, has done it in the past and has had success with it in the past,” Stammen said. “Then, also, he has the ability to come in late in the game, if we want somebody to pinch-hit and we feel like we’ve got a good matchup, I know he’ll put a good at-bat out there.”

France's opportunity to make the Opening Day roster became clearer with the status of Sung-Mun Song. The KBO infielder signed a four-year, $15 million deal with the Padres in the offseason and is poised to be the team's super utility man.

However, Song suffered an oblique injury this spring that prevented him from being available for Opening Day. Now, France will get his opportunity to get playing time in the big leagues off the bench for the Padres.

The organization drafted France in 2015 and he has returned to the team looking for a permanent roster spot — and to finish some unfinished business.

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