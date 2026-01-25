Padres Honor Randy Jones With No. 35 Patch

The Padres have announced they will wear patches displaying No. 35 during the 2026 season in honor of late franchise legend Randy Jones. The tribute allows Jones’ legacy to be remembered in San Diego after he passed away from complications related to throat cancer in November.

The No. 35 patch will replace the “PS” patch worn in 2024 and 2025 honoring former owner Pete Seidler. Adding another commemorative patch continues a Padres tradition of recognizing individuals who helped shape the organization on and off the field.

That description fits Jones perfectly. He spent eight seasons with the Padres from 1973 to 1980, a period when attendance was low and the on-field product was mediocre at-best. Still, Jones showed up ready to represent the city with pride every time he took the mound.

During his career-best 1976 season, the Padres averaged 15,769 fans in games Jones did not start. When he pitched, attendance jumped to an average of 27,400.

Over his Padres tenure, Jones produced three seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA, recorded two 20-win campaigns and won the 1976 Cy Young Award - the first in franchise history. His list of accomplishments includes:

1976 Cy Young Award winner

1975 Cy Young runner-up

Five Time All-Star

1975 top-10 MVP finish

1976 top-10 MVP finish

1976 wins leader (22)

1976 innings pitched leader (315.1)

Career 0.6 HR/9

As impactful as Jones was on the field, his off-field legacy will be even more lasting. In 2015, he founded the Randy Jones Foundation, which focused on providing sports and recreational opportunities for children from military families - a meaningful contribution in a city with a large veteran and active-duty population.

Jones also used his platform to raise awareness after being diagnosed with cancer. He was open about his condition, acknowledged that prolonged tobacco use contributed to his illness, and consistently emphasized the risks of tobacco use and the importance of early detection. Through public appearances, he worked to educate others about cancer prevention and treatment.

In 2017, Jones visited Padres spring training to work with players despite having made the commitment before his diagnosis. Though he had lost nearly 40 pounds and was dealing with significant side effects, he believed in honoring his word and showing up for the organization.

No matter how the 2026 season goes in San Diego, one thing is for certain: they will be representing one of the greatest men to ever wear a Padres uniform.