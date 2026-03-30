Padres Lineup vs Giants: Luis Campusano Starting, Walker Buehler Makes Debut

The San Diego Padres will be taking on the San Francisco Giants on Monday to open a three-game series with the National League West rivals. San Diego comes in after dropping two of three games against the Detroit Tigers to open the year, and the team will be looking for better results against San Francisco.

The Padres were able to grab their first win of the season in the finale against Detroit behind a strong effort from starter Randy Vásquez on the mound. San Diego will look to keep things rolling against the Giants in the first action against a division rival this year.

The Giants come into the game 0-3 after being swept by the New York Yankees to open the season.

Padres vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Monday

The Padres will be handing the ball to right-hander Walker Buehler to open this series. Buehler will be making his debut for San Diego in this game.

Buehler signed a minor league contract with San Diego this offseason, seeking out the team due to its reputation. The veteran will be looking to have a bounce back season after struggling in 2025 with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

The veteran posted an ERA of 4.93 between the teams, appearing in 26 games (24 starts). Overall in his career, Buehler has a record of 7-2 with an ERA of 2.79 and 76 strikeouts in 14 appearances against the Giants.

For the Giants, they will be throwing out right-hander Landen Roupp. The righty posted an ERA of 3.80 for San Francisco last year, making 22 starts for the team.

Roupp owns a record of 0-2 with an ERA of 3.86 and 16 strikeouts in 7 appearances versus the Padres in his career.

Padres Starting Lineup

Jake Cronenworth, 2B Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Manny Machado, 3B Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, 1B Ramón Laureano, LF Nick Castellanos DH Luis Campusano, C

New series starts today. pic.twitter.com/JXND98Y2A2 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 30, 2026

How to Watch Padres vs Giants on Monday

First pitch for Padres vs. Giants on Monday, March 30, is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB App.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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