Padres Lineup vs Mariners: Ty France Starting Over Nick Castellanos, Miguel Andujar

The San Diego Padres kick off a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Entering Tuesday's matchup, the Padres are second in the National League West with a 10-6 record, only trailing the 12-4 Los Angeles Dodgers.

There is some cause for concern for the Padres as Nick Pivetta, who was poised to anchor the starting rotation, left his Sunday start against the Colorado Rockies with an elbow injury.

"I think we're optimistic that we caught it at the right time," manager Craig Stammen said about Pivetta.

However, a report The Athletic indicates Pivetta's injury could be more serious as the Padres are interested in signing free agent pitcher Lucas Giolito.

The Padres will have more information on Pivetta's status ahead of Tuesday's game. For now, they're focused on taking the series opener.

Padres vs Mariners Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-hander Michael King will on the mound for the Padres on Tuesday night. The right-hander is sporting a 3.24 ERA with 15 strikeouts across 16.2 innings pitched this season.

King last pitched for the Padres during their road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he tossed six innings of two-run ball.

Opposite King is Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo, who has accrued a 1.50 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 18 innings pitched in 2026.

Last year, he was one of the best pitchers in baseball, sporting a 2.94 ERA across 186.2 innings, finishing fifth in American League Cy Young award voting.

Padres Starting Lineup

1. Ramón Laureano, LF

2. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF

3. Jackson Merrill, CF

4. Manny Machado, 3B

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS

6. Gavin Sheets, DH

7. Ty France, 1B

8. Luis Campusano, C

9. Jake Cronenworth, 2B

France is getting the start at first base against his former team over Nick Castellanos and Miguel Andjuar.

Moreover, Campusano is starting at catcher over Freddy Fermin, continuing his pairing with King.

Tatis is back in right field with both Bogaerts and Cronenworth playing in their usual infield spots.

New series on deck. pic.twitter.com/V9lZZloRfu — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 14, 2026

How to Watch Padres vs Mariners on Tuesday

First pitch for Padres versus Mariners on Tuesday, April 14 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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