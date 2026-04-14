Padres Manager Reveals How Often Fernando Tatis Jr Will Play Second Base

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. typically resides in right field, but on Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies, he was the team's starting second baseman.

That's not a typo.

In case you missed it, Tatis got his first and second career starts at second base over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday against the Rockies.

According to manager Craig Stammen, Tatis starting at second will become an occasional occurrence as Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth take days off throughout the long 162-game season.

“I think he's going to play right field most days,” Stammen said. “But kind of like what I said earlier today, when Xander needs a day off, or when Jake needs a day off, you know, he’s probably our best option to play second base at the moment.”

Tatis is no stranger to the infield as he came up as a shortstop. However, injury concerns in 2021 propelled a move to right field.

The Padres star very well could have been a Gold Glove shortstop, and his eagerness to return to the infield showed his love for it.

“Just the quick action, the quick chances, staying on my feet,” Tatis said of what he liked about playing at second over the weekend. “All of that.”

Tatis has developed into a Platinum Glove winner in right field.

Why Did Fernando Tatis Jr Play Second Base For Padres?

The Padres signed KBO infielder Sung-Mun Song to a four-year, $15 million deal in the offseason. Song spent his time overseas primarily playing second and third base, so the Padres were hopeful they'd have a good depth option when Cronenworth or Bogaerts needed a day off (with Cronenworth sliding to shortstop on Bogaerts' days off).

"Any player that can provide versatility is a valuable player in the big leagues,” Stammen said this spring. “A lot of the teams that end up getting to the World Series, winning the World Series, they have parts that are moveable. You saw it with the Dodgers last year with how they used Kiké Hernández, Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman, moving them all over the field.

"We see him as being able to do that — to play third base, second base, maybe some first base, maybe some outfield.”

That ideal situation hasn't happened as Song opened the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain (which was the same oblique he hurt in the offseason).

This spring, Song was sidelined by the injury but managed to get into two Cactus League games before camp came to an end. At the time, Stammen said the infielder needed more reps at Triple-A after not getting in enough contests during the spring.

There is currently no timeline for Song's return, which is why fans may continue to see Tatis at second base while the KBO infielder recovers and gets up to major league speed.

Based on how Tatis looked over the weekend, that should be no problem for the Padres.

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