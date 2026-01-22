Padres Lose Freddy Peralta to Mets in Major Blow for San Diego

The New York Mets have made another big splash this offseason, trading prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.

Williams was at the top of general manager A.J. Preller's trade-block wishlist, and now he’s headed to a National League rival. The news comes just one day after the Mets traded for White Sox star center fielder Luis Robert, who was also on the Padres’ radar.

Now, one of the NL’s strongest teams - and one that will be competing directly with the Padres for a playoff spot - has gotten much better in just one week. Despite missing out on Kyle Tucker, the Mets have added Bo Bichette, Luis Robert and Peralta over the last few days.

In that same time frame, San Diego has yet to make a move.

What made Peralta so enticing wasn’t just his 2.70 ERA and 176.2 innings pitched - it’s the cost-effective $8 million salary attached to him. New York found that level of production worthy of its No. 3 and No. 5 prospects, both of whom are MLB-ready.

BREAKING: The New York Mets have acquired All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat are headed to Milwaukee. One more big league pitcher will head to the Mets. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 22, 2026

The failed negotiations likely stemmed from the Padres’ lack of prospect capital they could reasonably offer. There was hope Milwaukee would be willing to take win-now pieces in return, such as Ramón Laureano, Nick Pivetta or Jeremiah Estrada.

Instead, in typical Brewers fashion, the reigning NL Central champions chose to bolster their farm system with assets San Diego simply couldn’t afford to part with.

Last season, the Mets missed the postseason on a tiebreaker with the Reds - a scenario they will certainly avoid in 2026. As a result, San Diego’s path to the playoffs now depends on holding its ground against an 83-win Cincinnati team, while also fending off improving clubs like the Giants, Diamondbacks, Braves and Pirates.

Although it hurts to lose the Peralta bidding war, he has just one year remaining on his contract, and Preller will have another shot at him this summer. The salary cost would be higher, but he wouldn’t require a prospect-heavy return, and San Diego could have more financial flexibility by then.

That is, if he doesn’t sign an extension in New York.